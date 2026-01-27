Sources: Packers agree to hire Jonathan Gannon as DC

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers have agreed to terms with former Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon to be their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Gannon will replace Jeff Hafley, who became the Miami Dolphins‘ head coach last week after two seasons running the Packers defense.

In Green Bay, Gannon will take over a defense that includes reigning first-team All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons and second-team All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney. He will become the fourth defensive coordinator in coach Matt LaFleur’s eight seasons in Green Bay.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Hafley’s successful two-year stint followed two coordinators who were let go: Mike Pettine and Joe Barry.

Gannon was fired by the Cardinals after a 3-14 record this season and went 15-36 in three seasons as Arizona coach. A source told ESPN that LaFleur “loved the fact that [Gannon has] sat in the [head coach’s] chair.”

A source also said Gannon was drawing interest from both Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh for their respective defensive coordinator openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants, and if the Packers had waited any longer, they might have lost out on Gannon.

However, hiring Gannon now prevents the Packers from interviewing Denver Broncos assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard for the job.

While there was mutual interest between LaFleur and Leonhard, the Wisconsin native and former Badgers player and coach, the Packers could not interview him because the Broncos are playing in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The only time during which the Packers could have interviewed Leonhard previously was during the opening week of the playoffs, when the top-seeded Broncos had the bye. That’s when the Dallas Cowboys interviewed him for their defensive coordinator position, but at that time, Hafley had not yet left the Packers.

Before hiring Gannon, among the known candidates LaFleur interviewed were Christian Parker, who was named Cowboys defensive coordinator, Chicago Bears pass game coordinator Al Harris (a former Packers cornerback) and Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator Daronte Jones. A source said LaFleur also interviewed each one of his defensive assistant coaches.

Gannon, 43, spent two seasons (2021-22) as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive coordinator. The Eagles finished in the top 10 in total defense in each of those seasons, ranking second in 2022, when they led the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed and sacks while also ranking tied for fourth in interceptions. Like Hafley, Gannon’s previous experience was coaching defensive backs.

A source said LaFleur was still “working through” an additional change to his coaching staff for 2026.

LaFleur signed a multiyear contract extension with the Packers more than a week ago. General manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball are expected to receive new deals shortly.