Dejan Vasiljevic weighs in on his NBL MVP pick between Bryce Cotton and Kendric Davis, Perth Wildcats head coach hints at Nick Kay return to the NBL, latest basketball news

Adelaide 36ers sharpshooter weighs in on MVP debate as Wildcats head coach John Rillie has confirmed reports that a two-time NBL champion will finish his basketball career in Perth.

36ERS SHARPSHOOTER WEIGHS IN ON MVP DEBATE

The MVP race has dominated conversation across the NBL as awards night approaches on Monday, with Bryce Cotton and Kendric Davis the clear frontrunners.

A current and former teammate of both stars has now weighed in on who should win – suggesting the league may need to do something that has happened just twice in league history.

Dejan Vasiljevic spoke on SEN WA Breakfast about the race following the penultimate round of the regular season.

“Honestly this might sound a bit controversial, I think it’ll be the first time in NBL history that there’s a kind of a dual MVP,” Vasiljevic said.

“Like both of them will win because if you take either player out of the court of their respective teams, I don’t think Sydney’s first and I don’t think Adelaide’s second.”

“So I think they’re most valuable for their team.”

While it wouldn’t be the first time in NBL history the MVP award is shared, co-host Scott Cummings supported the idea after the pair’s dominant NBL26 campaigns.

“I love your idea though mate, because if you’ve got two blokes that worthy – and really importantly too – you’ve got one sitting on top of the ladder and one just below them,” Cummings said.

“You’ve got two guys in two very good teams that have had such a big impact.”

“If we get Bryce Cotton, there’s going to be people who say it should have been Davis.”

The definition of MVP has long been debated – whether it should go to the league’s best individual player or the player most valuable to their team.

Both Cotton and Davis have legitimate claims across both interpretations.

“I think if one wins and one doesn’t, the disrespect is probably going to be high,” Vasiljevic said.

“That’s why I think, if you give it to both of them… take them out of their clubs, who knows where those teams finish.”

“We’ll see what happens, but that’s just my vote.”

With one game remaining – Sydney Kings facing the Brisbane Bullets and Adelaide 36ers meeting the Perth Wildcats – the race appears set to go right down to the final night before the league crowns its MVP.

RILLIE CONFIRMS ‘MAIL’ TWO-TIME NBL CHAMPION WILL FINISH CAREER IN PERTH

The Perth Wildcats have one regular season game remaining before the finals begin – and their ladder position is still undecided.

A win against the Adelaide 36ers on Friday afternoon would secure fourth spot and a place in the Seeding Qualifier.

However, if the Wildcats lose and Melbourne United defeat South East Melbourne Phoenix on Thursday night, Perth would slip to fifth and face the Tasmania JackJumpers in the Play-In.

While the season is still alive, this stage of the year inevitably turns attention toward roster movement – who could leave, who could arrive and which players clubs are hoping to bring back.

One name that continues to generate discussion is former Wildcats champion Nick Kay.

Speaking on SEN WA Breakfast, coach John Rillie was asked about the possibility of Kay returning to Perth, especially after it was confirmed Rillie will coach him during the upcoming Australian Boomers window.

“He will finish with the Wildcats, he will come back. He will play with the Wildcats,” host Tim Gossage said.

Scott Cummings then joked, “You want to run that past JR?”

“He’s on too much money to come back right now, but he will finish his career in the NBL with the Perth Wildcats,” Gossage said.

Gossage then added: “It’s done.”

Rillie’s response only added fuel to the speculation.

“Your mail’s correct this time.”

Kay, 33, currently plays for Shimane Susanoo Magic in Japan’s B1 League, where he has been since 2021.

The Boomers big man remains closely connected to the Wildcats, frequently training with the club during his off-seasons and having won back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020.

Financially, the Japanese league remains difficult to walk away from for now, but whenever Kay decides to return to the NBL, Perth appears firmly in the box seat.