Designer Hayley Paige Reveals All the Details on Baylen Dupree's Dramatic Wedding Dress (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW
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Baylen Out Loud star Baylen Dupree married Colin Dooley on May 9 in Warrenton, Va.
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Hayley Paige designed a sparkling ball gown with rhinestones, sequins and shimmer tulle to mirror Dupree’s vibrant personality
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“Every detail was engineered to create this immersive, 360-degree luminosity, almost like the dress itself was reflecting her spirit back into the room,” Paige tells PEOPLE
Baylen Dupree‘s wedding dress designer, Hayley Paige, says her showstopping gown was a reflection of her personality.
PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the Baylen Out Loud star, 23, married real estate agent Colin Dooley, 26, on Saturday, May 9, in Warrenton, Va. Dupree stood out from her “very colorful” wedding by wearing a white ball gown that sparkled from every angle.
“Baylen really inspired a dress that embraced radiance in every sense of the word. Her personality is incredibly vibrant and unapologetic, so we leaned fully into dimensional shimmer — rhinestone on top of spackled sequin on top of shimmer tulle,” Paige tells PEOPLE. “There was truly no ceiling to the amount of brilliance she wanted, and I loved that about her.”
She continues, “Every detail was engineered to create this immersive, 360-degree luminosity, almost like the dress itself was reflecting her spirit back into the room.”
Dupree told PEOPLE that her nuptials were a “fairy tale,” and her wedding dress was certainly fit for a princess. The sparkling top was sheer with a delicate illusion neckline and long sleeves. For additional movement and drama, the voluminous skirt was layered with cascading, asymmetrical tiers. The Tourette syndrome awareness content creator accessorized with a tiara.
An instrumental version of “Oceans” played during Dupree’s walk down the aisle. Paige says that Dupree was committed to “feeling fully like herself” for the special day, which was attended by 140 guests.
“There was no desire to shrink or dilute her personality,” the renowned bridal designer explains. “She wanted the dress to celebrate who she is in a very honest and expressive way.”
She adds, “I also adored that she gravitated toward drama with respect to shape, movement and presence. There’s something really powerful about a bride allowing herself to take up space and fully embody the fantasy of the moment. At the same time, she stayed deeply connected to whimsy and individuality, even exploring subtle undertones of color woven into the design. It felt expressive, joyful and very true to her.”
For Paige, working with Dupree was “genuinely such a meaningful experience.” She says the TLC star led with “so much heart, humor and sincerity.”
“The process felt like an extension of her personality: warm, emotional, funny, and incredibly authentic,” Paige tells PEOPLE. “She has this rare ability to make people want to open up around her and just be themselves. That’s a beautiful environment with which to create.”
Paige appreciates the trust that Dupree gave her. Although the social media star came in with “incredible instincts and inspiration,” she also gave Paige “the freedom to shape the construction and technical artistry of the gown.”
“Beyond the dress, I feel lucky that a real friendship came out of the experience because she’s someone I deeply admire,” Paige says.
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Dupree couldn’t wait for Dooley to see her at the ceremony.
“There was such sweetness in how excited she was to surprise Colin,” Paige shares. “Beneath all the sparkle and spectacle was this really tender intention to create a moment of awe and emotion for the person she loves most. I think that balance of self-expression and honest romance made the entire design process quite remarkable.”
Read the original article on People