Demi Moore’s Cannes Look Gives Polka Dots a Very Chic Update

THE RUNDOWN
- Demi Moore opened the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a striking Jacquemus dress.
- Her sculptural dress featured multicolored polka-dot appliqués throughout.
- The playful print has had a resurgence on recent runways.
Polka dots are having a moment, and Demi Moore just brought them to Cannes, France.
The actress arrived at the Cannes Film Festival jury photo-call in a fall 2026 polka-dot Jacquemus dress that stood out against the French Riviera backdrop. Covered in colorful raised dots and floating appliqués that resembled scattered confetti, the ivory gown featured a strapless neckline, a sculpted waist, and a dramatic fluted hem.
Moore finished the look with white pointed-toe heels, a matching top-handle mini bag, earrings, and oversize cat-eye Morgenthal Frederics sunglasses. Her long dark hair, worn loose over one shoulder, added to the old Hollywood feel of the ensemble.
The playful look comes as polka dots have been spotted across recent runway collections in both graphic and more delicate forms.
Moore’s dress originally debuted during Jacquemus’s fall 2026 “Le Palmier” runway show, where the brand leaned heavily into the print alongside exaggerated silhouettes and retro French glamour.
Cannes also marks another major fashion moment for Moore following a string of recent red carpet appearances, including the Landman season 2 premiere.
She is serving on this year’s Cannes jury alongside filmmakers and actors including Stellan Skarsgård, Chloé Zhao, and Ruth Negga.
During the festival’s opening press conference, Moore spoke about artificial intelligence in Hollywood, saying, “AI is here,” before adding that “what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical. It comes from the soul.”
Outside of acting, Moore recently discussed wellness and longevity with ELLE. “Aging is a gift,” Moore shared last month. “Longevity helps you to thrive as you age, to really invest in your future.”