Mariners Game #44 Preview and Discussion: SEA at HOU, 5/13

He’s back.
Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Mariners for the first time since the 2025 ALCS. He’s sat out the first 43 games of the new season with an oblique injury, after missing large swaths of last season with bone spurs in his elbow. I wrote before the season in our 40 in 40 series about the quick start to Miller’s career and the quick drop in performance as he tried to pitch through injury. Kate Preusser wrote more recently about his rehab starts and some of the adjustments he’s making to get right this year. What I’m looking for today is what his pitch mix looks like early and how his velocity holds up late.
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With wins in games one and two, the Mariners will look to clinch the four-game series tonight, after sweeping the Astros in four games back in May, after sweeping the Astros to all but clinch the AL West last September. The Mariners have won nine straight against Houston.
Brendan Donovan is not in the lineup tonight, after being activated from the injured list at the start of the road trip. Leo Rivas is back at third base, while J.P. Crawford moves back up to the leadoff spot.
Lineups
Game Information
First Pitch: 5:10 p.m. PDT
TV: Mariners.TV, with Aaron Goldsmith, Dave Valle, Jay Buhner and Brad Adam
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Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr.
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