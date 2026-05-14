Zac Brown Backlash, Mike White Drama, Lion Ambush

It’s June 24, 2025, on the remote Fijian island of Mana, a pocket of the Mamanuca archipelago that’s about half the size of Central Park. A sunburned camera operator is observing the jungle from the highest rung of a 10-foot ladder, while several more aim their lenses along the surface of the sun-scorched sand. If they need to adjust to capture a moment of tricky footwork or covert whispering, they do it in dead silence. This choreographed chaos of camerapeople and producers — as much as the famous starvation and strategizing and voting-off-the-island — is the glorious game of “Survivor.” Some 750 artisans and creatives, assisted by 125 postproduction colleagues back in the U.S., have come to Fiji to document this landmark 50th season. They are led by Jeff Probst, who not only has been the face of “Survivor” as its host since day one, but also has been showrunner for the past 15 years. He’s been masterminding every detail behind this adventure for two years, and he’s fired up about it. Joe Darrow for Variety “Every single day, I saw eagerness in the eyes of the players. I said, ‘All I want from you is everything,’ and every single person gave every fucking thing they had,” Probst says. “So did I. So did our team. If you can’t celebrate that, what’s the point?”

“Survivor” premiered on May 31, 2000 with a cast of 16 ordinary people, but they could only maintain standard societal decorum for so long as they systematically crushed each other’s dreams in a fight for a $1 million prize. Nearly two months later, 52 million viewers were rapt as ousted contestant Sue Hawk called finalists Richard Hatch a snake and Kelly Wiglesworth a rat right to their faces, asking her fellow jurors to “let it end in the way that Mother Nature intended: for the snake to eat the rat.” The snake took home the million, and television was changed forever. So was American culture at large. As Probst-isms like “The tribe has spoken” became embedded in the lexicon, “Survivor” drove new conversations around what trust and loyalty looked like in everyday life. Hollywood bit its nails, anxious that scripted programming could become obsolete, and puritans clutched their pearls, fearing that society would collapse because of televised bug-eating and nudity.

And the show remains an outright machine. To date, per Nielsen, “Survivor” has been consumed for more than 700 billion minutes, or upwards of 1.3 million years. According to the linear ad spending tracker iSpot, the show has earned CBS $273.3 million in the past four years alone. That doesn’t account for the subscription revenue it generates on Paramount+, where viewership of Season 50 is up 45% compared with 49. Currently, episodes are averaging nearly 10 million viewers after 35 days of streaming availability, making “Survivor” the most-watched reality series of the 2025-26 television season and the No. 12 broadcast series overall.

Titled “In the Hands of the Fans,” Season 50 kicked off on Feb. 25 and will wrap with a live finale on May 20. The season was designed to honor the franchise’s most loyal supporters, with various elements determined by online vote. Focused on details like the amount of food given to castaways and the intensity of the twists they’d face, the granular nature of the survey highlighted what’s important to Probst and his producers — and how much that has changed in the 26 years since “Survivor” essentially invented the reality competition genre.

As “Survivor” revealed a long unmet cultural desire to witness people’s pettiest, most depraved instincts, it was Probst who examined those instincts on the audience’s behalf. But by the end of the show’s first decade, he was disillusioned. “I didn’t like the stories we were telling, and I was losing my joy of the format, therefore my joy of the job, therefore my joy of life,” Probst recalls. “I didn’t want vitriol and who can be the meanest, most spiteful person.”

Host Jeff Probst during Season 1 of “Survivor” in 2000. ©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

So he tried to quit. “I think I’m done,” he remembers telling executive producer Mark Burnett and CBS’ then-CEO Les Moonves. Both advised Probst not to throw in the towel until after taking some time off. And, Burnett realized, Probst needed more responsibility. It was time for the host to be promoted.

“CBS was initially horrified. They didn’t want stars to be given showrunner status,” he says. “But I was so argumentative and sure that it was the right thing to do that I convinced them. It was the best move I’ve made in my career.”

Probst recognized, as other strategy-based competitions and unscripted docu-soaps began to flood the airwaves, that “Survivor” had to evolve past its early reputation of offering shock value in a package the mainstream could digest. So he began focusing on complex game design rather than interpersonal drama. In the 15 years since he became showrunner, “Survivor” has followed a natural life cycle: What was once subversive is now elevated comfort food.

Rob Cesternino, a two-time player who built a reality TV podcast network and wrote a “Survivor” history book called “The Tribe and I Have Spoken,” says that when the show began, “‘Survivor’ was about: What are people willing to do in order to outwit, outplay and outlast each other? But the new era, at its heart, is about how everybody won because they got off the couch. So what is their experience going to be? What will they discover about themselves by going through this journey? It’s a much more optimistic, positive view of the game of ‘Survivor.’”

About Season 50, Probst says, “we experiment with all kinds of new ideas, and we tried to usher in the most unpredictability we’ve ever had.” So he’s defensive when some superfans, nostalgic for the show’s meaner, grittier roots, question how much of that reinvention has been additive: “Whether or not you like the season is subjective, but it’s not that something didn’t work. We’ve made bad choices in the past. I just don’t think we did in 50.”

Two things can be true at once. “Survivor” has lasted this long in large part because Probst has guided it through gradual but constant adaptation. At the same time, fans are right that the heights of its unpredictability are in its past.

Take Season 13 in 2006, when “Survivor: Cook Islands” segregated its castaways by race into four tribes. It was immediately polarizing and prompted reports that CBS had lost major advertising dollars as a result. (“Not true,” Burnett says.) Players were not told about the season’s theme until cameras were already rolling, and that shock still sticks with Parvati Shallow, a legendary “Survivor” player who made her debut at age 23 on the all-white tribe: “When I got out there, I was like, ‘This can’t be legal.”

But it worked. Ozzy Lusth, a five-time “Survivor” player who debuted on the Hispanic tribe, refers to “Cook Islands” as “the race wars that didn’t end up being race wars. It was more just that ‘Survivor’ was ahead of the game when it came to DEI casting. It just was a diverse cast.” Shallow concurs: “Everyone was so unique and interesting, and it made this very colorful, explosive show,” she says. “I think we need a little ‘Cook Islands’ flair in life at large right now, because people are stuck in these weird, polarized mindsets.”

Adds Burnett, “You try all kinds of things. But in the end, what you realize is people have different-color skin and different backgrounds; people are people.”

Executive producer Mark Burnett in 2015 FilmMagic

Lessons from that season are still part of the show’s DNA. In 2020, the dual phenomena of COVID-19 and a nationwide rethinking of race gave way to what is now officially known as the “new era” of “Survivor.” The game was reduced from 39 days to 26 to incorporate a preliminary quarantine, and new twists were introduced. Concurrently, CBS urged reality show producers to cast at least 50% people of color moving forward.

When Season 41 aired in 2021, Filipino Canadian Erika Casupanan became the show’s third-ever Asian winner. A turning point in her hero’s journey came when she began working with four players who had formed an all-Black alliance after she made use of something called the “Hourglass Twist.” In other words, the casting and gameplay that enabled her to win wouldn’t have been possible in years past, and proved that “Survivor” was still relevant amid radical sea changes in culture and society.

Pandemic protocols didn’t take long to fall away, and CBS rolled back its diversity initiative after Donald Trump’s reelection. Still, “Survivor” remains a 26-day adventure full of unexpected challenges and comes close to previous seasons’ 50-50 casting rule. And along with prioritizing diversity, the casting team began to feature superfans instead of average Joes. The feel of the new era emerged from the turmoil of 2020 — but it lasts because Probst wants it to.

When Burnett first pitched “Survivor” to Moonves, adapting it from a Swedish reality format, it was the first step in his journey to becoming a major influence on not just reality television but American culture. He went on to create “Shark Tank,” “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” and, famously, “The Apprentice” starring Trump. Through his publicist before being interviewed, Burnett declined to answer questions about the president, who appointed him as special envoy to the U.K. in 2025. But their shared sensibilities come through in his tone when discussing “Survivor.”

“Remember what ‘Survivor’ is,” Burnett says. “‘Survivor’ is like a management training test. If someone works for you, can you fire them and have them shake your hand after? At ‘Survivor,’ you’re voting people out — firing them every week — then you’re asking the very people you fired to give you $1 million. That’s a tricky thing to do.”

Season 1 contestants Joel Klug, Gretchen Cordy, Gervase Peterson, Jenna Lewis,

B.B. Andersen, Colleen Haskell, Greg Buis and Ramona Gray. ©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

“You have to play the game, but also have to deal with the fact that these are real relationships. You’re taking somebody’s dreams away from them,” says “Survivor” 37 and 50 contestant Mike White, also famous for creating HBO’s “The White Lotus.” “At its core, there are these ethical dilemmas.”

At one point, playing a unique game of “Survivor” could turn a person into a celebrity — see Hatch, “Boston Rob” Mariano, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Shallow.

A four-time player and one-time winner of the U.S. version of “Survivor,” as well as winner of Australian “Survivor” in 2025, Shallow was both admired and despised for using flirtation as a tactic to connive male players into doing her bidding. Though her gameplay was precise, her breezy attitude fooled her castmates into thinking she was just a hot girl in a bikini.

“I play very strategically, but I also have a lot of fun,” says Shallow. “I think it’s a hard formula to perfect for other people. It feels very unique to me that I have those skills that melt together in my witchy cauldron.”

Contrast that with 26-year-old Rizo Velovic, who played “Survivor” in Seasons 49 and 50 and calls himself “the man, the myth, the legend, R-I-Z-G-O-D, RizGod, baby.” While he says that’s “just a nickname that I’ve always given myself to empower myself,” he concedes that “if you don’t know who Rizo is and you hear ‘RizGod,’ you’re like, ‘Oh, this guy’s a dweeb.’”

Season 50 of “Survivor” Robert Voets/CBS

Shallow sees Velovic’s identity as a player as evidence of how much “Survivor” has changed over the years. “We’re seeing new era players like Rizo say over and over again how much he wants to be a legacy player. He wants to make his mark,” she says. “But I think it’s kind of sad for the new era players. There was a time when ‘Survivor’ players became legends and had legacies, and it was in the old era. Because we kept getting invited back over decades. People recognized us through our evolutions and multiple decades of gameplay. A new era player can’t compete with that.”

She continues: “So I think it’s funny that a lot of them talk about how they’re gonna be these historic players, when in the past, with players that did become legendary, we weren’t thinking, ‘Oh, I want to solidify my “Survivor” legacy.’ It was just, ‘I’m gonna play this game to win. However I have to do that is the way I do it.’ Then the moves we made became historic because we were in the moment, versus performing for some kind of award.”

Still, though he’s been in the “Survivor” universe for less than a year, in many ways Velovic has become a poster child for the new era, which has been populated by what Shallow refers to as “lovable nerds” rather than the villains of yore. Instead of basing votes on friendships or grudges, new era players spend their time on the island calculating probabilities and analyzing personalities to execute carefully laid plans.

One of the most unexpected alliances on Season 50 has been between Velovic and Cirie Fields, the warm 55-year-old nurse from New Jersey who first appeared on Season 12 in 2004. She ranks among basically every “Survivor” fan’s favorites, as she struggles to complete challenges but never fails to win people over.

“‘Survivor 50,’ for me, has been a Make-a-Wish kind of thing, because everybody I grew up watching is on this beach with me,” Velovic says. “They have this epiphany where they’re like, ‘Oh, this kid’s annoying,’ then ‘I really like this guy.’” Soon enough, Velovic wiggled his way into Fields’ alliance with Lusth.

Cirie Fields and Rizo Velovic in “Survivor” Season 50

Fields wouldn’t have played with someone like Velovic 20 years ago. “In my previous seasons, if you crossed me, you were dead to me. I didn’t want to have anything to do with you,” she says. Her allies were the people she befriended naturally; there wasn’t room for little boys with catchphrases. “But in the new game of ‘Survivor,’ you can’t do that. You have to be more flexible. I can backstab you, cut your throat and kill all of your friends, and then tomorrow, we can work together to vote out someone.”

But not all of her “old era” peers have embraced that sensibility. One of the biggest surprises of Season 50 came when White was blindsided by his real friend Christian Hubicki. The two became close after playing together on Season 37; in 2025, White invited Hubicki to join the exclusive group of “Survivor” players who’ve appeared in cameos on “The White Lotus.” But it’s been 10 months since production on “Survivor 50” wrapped, and because Hubicki led the vote that eliminated White, the two haven’t spoken since.

That vote taught White something about “life when you’re a quote-unquote celebrity,” he says. “I assume that when people want to hang out or call me all the time, they like me. [But] there are certain moments where you realize, ‘This was not about me. I’m a gateway to something. They never liked you.’ That part of it is triggering: Why did we spend all this time [together]? Why did you come see me if you actually don’t like me?”

For Hubicki, it wasn’t personal. He recognized how skilled White was, and thought he’d have a better chance at winning if his friend went home. He says he sent a message to White right when the season ended. To that, White says, “I guess maybe he texted me. I don’t know. I never — honestly, maybe, sure, one day we’ll reconnect, or whatever.”

The first time White played, in 2018, he was a successful television writer, but not anywhere as well-known as he’s become from “The White Lotus.” And he thought that in Fiji, he could lean away from his newfound fame. So less than two months after the finale of Season 3 aired, he hopped on a plane. “I wanted to get away. I know this is so naive, and it sounds stupid, because you don’t go on a reality show to run away from your identity,” White says. “But I thought, ‘This is gonna be healthy for me.’ Get away from reading the stupid reviews or whatever it was that I was consumed with. But on the island, I think I was going through my own existential realization.” Thinking with his heart instead of his head was an old era move.

Mike White in “Survivor” Season 50

But Hubicki met his fate too, being forced to vote himself out thanks to a distinctly new era twist devised by superfan Jimmy Fallon. Fallon was one of four celebrities to collaborate on the planning of Season 50, along with MrBeast, Billie Eilish and Zac Brown, the last a close friend of Probst’s who flew out to Fiji to appear on the show in person.

Fields says that seeing Brown was “the first thing that really took me aback” about Season 50. “We’re in a bubble. So to walk out on the beach and see Zac Brown standing in front of me, it’s like, ‘How did you get in?’” she says, laughing. “We’ve never had someone from the outside come be a part of this. That let me know that Season 50 was about to be off the rails. Mind-blowing things that would never happen in the ‘Survivor’ of old are happening on Season 50.”

Brown’s appearance has been a hot topic among “Survivor” fans on social media. In the fourth episode, Brown went spearfishing to feed the winners of an immunity challenge and played music for them while they ate. The episode featured him in four solo confessionals, totaling more than two minutes — more than Season 46 alum Tiffany Ervin had accumulated throughout all of Season 50 by that point; her confessional time didn’t surpass Brown’s total until three episodes later.

Season 37’s Angelina Keeley, who returned for 50, has joined a significant contingent of the “Survivor” fandom that believes female players aren’t given enough screen time. In a widely circulated Instagram post, she wrote, “We expect Tiffany to have more confessionals than a random celeb that no one asked to see. We expect more than old basic stereotypes.”

“Some players may pop early, and some may pop toward the last half of the season,” says editor Brian Barefoot. “I do hate it when an episode happens where you don’t hear from a particular person. It’s not their fault — something else is going on; something more interesting happened with another tribe. I wish people would look at the season as a whole before they [criticize].”

In an interview, Keeley echoes that point. “The season’s not over yet, so I remain hopeful that things go in the right direction.” And as she pushes producers to tell more “complex, nuanced stories,” she adds, “I’m saying these things not out of spite, but out of a desire for them to be what I know they can be.”

Barefoot admits his team has fallen short in the past. Bringing up fan discourse about Season 21’s Kelly Shinn, he says, “That’s a legitimate thing. She wasn’t in it enough.” But he stands by the oft-criticized portrayal of Casupanan, whose win surprised viewers after her relative lack of screen time throughout Season 41. “Sometimes a winner will not be the most interesting person in the first few episodes, and they’re not going to be focused on as much there.”

Probst is fiery in his defense of “Survivor” editing, adamant that “without exception,” if frustrated players saw all of the footage, “they would realize: You weren’t in control quite as much as you think.”

The host also credits his team with enacting a mercy that goes unseen. “We, if anything, protect players from themselves. Unlike other shows, we don’t take one bad moment and exploit it,” he says. “We often let a bad moment just go because we know it wasn’t you. But in the same way, we definitely don’t have a graph to say, let’s make sure everybody’s equally accounted for in the episode.”

Season 40 contestants Sophie Clarke, Yul Kwon, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Amber Brkich Mariano, Tyson Apostol and Wendell Holland CBS via Getty Images

After Brown’s appearance aired, one report claimed producers were considering shortening the rest of the season’s celebrity tie-ins. That’s “absolutely, unequivocally false,” according to Probst, who adds, “We’re a month and a half ahead in episodes. We don’t edit week-to-week. We’ve changed nothing.”

Among the critics of Brown’s cameo is Shallow. “They showed [Brown] catching the fish, and then they didn’t show Ozzy catching one,” she says, giggling. Lusth apparently told her he caught eight fish that day. “I was like, ‘Oh, we didn’t see any of that. Sorry, Ozzy!’”

Probst says he’d change only one thing about Brown’s visit: He’d tie in a twist that affected the game instead of just presenting Brown as a reward. But he also says the reactions he’s received about Brown in real life have been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s fascinating to me that a couple of people, most of them either former players or people who will never play, criticize the show, and it gets momentum,” Probst says. “I tell anyone who wants to listen: If that’s your goal, to somehow impact our point of view, it will fail. We trust what we’re doing. If you think we’re going to re-edit because you thought there was too much Zac Brown, you’ve not been reading interviews with me. I couldn’t be more serious. I love ‘Survivor.’ I love joy. I love fans. I’ve also got a backbone. It’s gonna take more than that to knock me over.”

When Probst took over the reins as showrunner in 2010, the “very first thing” he did was lobby CBS to overhaul one of its major rules about filming on location. “If you want the show to last, you have to lift the ban on letting families visit. Because I can tell you, I’m not gonna keep coming. No one will,” Probst told executives. “At some point, when it becomes your life to go to these islands, you want to be able to bring your kids or your significant other.”

CBS relaxed its confidentiality protocols, and the island has been filled with families ever since. Sixty-seven children have been born to couples who met while working on “Survivor.”

Probst also wanted to adjust the show’s tone and casting. He got a lot of flak for saying in 2024 that he no longer cast villains, but he later clarified that he still loved “devious, duplicitous” characters — just not mean-spirited ones.

“Some of the true miserable people that were in earlier seasons, if you’re looking for them, they’re on other shows. Go watch that show,” he says. “I think the reason ‘Survivor’ lasts is because we are telling stories that are generally positive. It’s a vicious game. But it doesn’t mean you have to be an asshole to play it.”

Four-time contestant Parvati Shallow in 2019 CBS via Getty Images

Shallow, who was assigned to the villain tribe on 2010’s “Heroes vs. Villains,” agrees. “Now, people are less one-dimensional archetypes and more of a fuller human being. I grew up in a very high-control environment as a child in a commune in Florida, and producers have been like, ‘God, if you played now, we would weave that into your storyline,’” she adds. “They do a more nuanced approach these days.”

That’s evident in the editing of someone like Hubicki, a robotics professor who used his background to persevere when his tribe on Season 50 failed to earn flint to make a fire. “I came in as this science guy, and that could have been played on any show in all kinds of ways to make fun of me,” he says. “But they’re showing the science of making fire with glasses. I’ve always respected that about ‘Survivor’: There’s an ambition to tell a different and more interesting story than you might have seen before.”

There’s a reason Probst stuck with “Survivor” throughout his frustrations and continues to dream about new paths forward. It’s the same reason that passionate fans keep pushing him to restore what they miss about the old era.

Keeley puts it best: “I have nothing but love for the franchise. When you love something, you push it to be the best version of itself.” Cast members, producers and the audience may not agree on what the best version of “Survivor” looks like. But amid that constant crackle of opposing ideas, and perhaps even because of it, millions of families still eat dinner in front of the TV every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. sharp.

Since the beginning, the community surrounding “Survivor” has seen it as a rare creature deserving of protection at all costs. That’s why the show’s earliest crew members made sure network overlords back in 2001 never found out that the contestants they’d sent to Isiolo County in Kenya for “Survivor” Season 3 could have easily been killed by a lion while producers could do nothing but watch in horror.

Burnett’s eyes brighten at this memory. “A real lion came within 12 inches of the contestants, through the fence,” he says. “Oh, my goodness. Really, the risk we took, being in the production camp with electric wire — one electric wire around the whole camp — thinking we’re safe. Until one night, at dusk, an antelope jumped the fence, followed by a lion, and ran right through camp and out the other side. I mean, I’m laughing about it now, but CBS would have had a heart attack. I never told them. Nor did the CBS employees on-site.”

Watching the lion chase the antelope, not unlike a snake pursuing a rat, Burnett knew in that moment that he was part of something vulnerable and special. Just like at the dawn of the new era, and at the inception of Season 50 — albeit for different reasons — the stakes were existential. Everyone at camp knew it.

“Nobody wanted ‘Survivor’ to end,” Burnett says. “No one breathed a word.”