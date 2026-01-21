Winter storm threat: Developing storm could bring weekend snow, bitter cold

LIKE THAT. YOU CAN YOU CAN SEE WHY. DEFINITELY, AS YOU WERE SAYING, A PERSPECTIVE CHECK. THANK YOU FOR SHARING THAT STORY WITH US. ALL RIGHT. IN THE MEANTIME, LET’S TALK ABOUT THIS FORECAST. AND YOU’RE GOING TO GET AT LEAST A LITTLE BIT OF A BREAK KIND OF TOMORROW. YEAH, A LITTLE BIT. WE MAKE IT INTO THE 40S. WE MAKE IT ABOVE FREEZING. SO WIND. BUT IT IS GOING TO QUICKLY, YOU KNOW, KIND OF FALL BACK INTO REALITY HERE BY THE END OF THE WEEK. SO WE DO HAVE SOME CHANGES ON THE WAY STARTING WITH TOMORROW. RIGHT NOW OUR TEMPERATURES ARE SITTING CLOSER TO 22. AND ACTUALLY OVERNIGHT IT’S GOING TO BE A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT. OUR TEMPERATURES ARE GOING TO BE WARMING AS THE SUN STARTS TO COME UP TOMORROW MORNING. TYPICALLY WE SEE OUR TEMPERATURES FALLING ALL NIGHT, BUT TONIGHT I THINK IT’S GOING TO BE A LITTLE BIT MORE OPPOSITE. ALL THAT TO SAY, 20S OUT THERE FOR THE OVERNIGHT TIME FRAME. AND IT’S STILL GOING TO FEEL LIKE THE TEENS OUTSIDE FOR A GOOD PORTION OF THE NIGHT AS WELL. ALREADY FEELS LIKE ABOUT 17 IN HARRISON CLOSER TO 12 UP IN OXFORD, CLOSER TO EIGHT DEGREES IN WILMINGTON FOR THAT FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURE DOWN TO ABOUT 14 IN FALMOUTH. YOU CAN KIND OF ALREADY START TO SEE OUR NEXT SYSTEM IN VIEW. IT’S BACK OUT TO THE WEST. THIS WARM FRONT IS GOING TO EVENTUALLY LIFT THROUGH OVERNIGHT INTO TOMORROW, HELPING OUR TEMPERATURES REACH INTO THE 40S TOMORROW AFTERNOON. SO BREAKING ABOVE FREEZING. BUT THAT’S ALSO GOING TO COME WITH THE CHANCE OF SEEING SOME SNOW OUT THERE EARLY IN THE MORNING TOMORROW, AND THEN KIND OF SOME SCATTERED CHANCES THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE DAY. NOW, THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE YOUR TRADITIONAL BEAUTIFUL SNOW. THIS ACTUALLY LOOKS TO BE MORE OF KIND OF A MESSY MIX THAT STARTS TO WORK ITS WAY IN BY TOMORROW MORNING. CLOUD COVER INCREASES OVERNIGHT. HERE’S AN IDEA OF WHAT THAT RADAR COULD LOOK LIKE AS YOU’RE HEADING OUT TO WORK. OR MAYBE TAKING THE KIDS INTO SCHOOL. THE POTENTIAL IS THERE FOR SOME SNOW MIXING IN WITH A LITTLE BIT MORE OF A SLUSH FIRST THING IN THE MORNING TOMORROW. I DO THINK TEMPERATURES ARE GOING TO BE A LITTLE BIT TOO WARM TO SEE ANY SORT OF ACCUMULATIONS, BUT DO KEEP IN MIND WE ARE TALKING ABOUT WET WEATHER DURING THAT MORNING COMMUTE TOMORROW, SO KEEP THAT IN MIND. HOWEVER, MOST OF THE IMPACTS FROM THIS SYSTEM SHOULD STAY ON THE LOW END OF THINGS. IT IS GOING TO START TO GET A LITTLE BIT GUSTY OUTSIDE TOMORROW TOO. IN FACT, RIGHT AROUND 10:00 WE COULD START TO SEE SOME OF THOSE WINDS GUSTING CLOSER TO ABOUT 30MPH. AND THAT’S SOMETHING THAT’S AROUND FOR THE REST OF THE DAY, AS IS THE CHANCE OF SOME WET WEATHER KIND OF OFF AND ON THROUGH THE DAY. THAT COULD COME IN THE FORM OF SOME FLURRIES THAT COULD COME IN THE FORM OF SOME VERY WET SNOWFLAKES, AND POSSIBLY EVEN A REALLY COLD RAIN HEADING INTO TOMORROW AFTERNOON AS TEMPERATURES MAKE IT INTO THE LOW 40S. ONCE WE GET INTO THURSDAY FROM THE WET WEATHER, AND THEN TEMPERATURES ARE GOING TO STILL STAY ABOVE FREEZING ON THURSDAY. SO I ACTUALLY THINK THURSDAY COULD END UP BEING ONE OF THE NICER DAYS OF THIS WEEK. WINDS TOMORROW GUSTING UP TO ABOUT 30MPH AS TEMPERATURES REACH INTO THE LOWER 40S. FRIDAY KICKS OFF A SERIES OF WEATHER IMPACT DAYS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE WEEKEND BECAUSE ON FRIDAY, COLD AIR IS GOING TO SURGE BACK IN HERE AND THAT IS GOING TO LEAD TO TEMPERATURES FALLING ALL DAY LONG. FEELS LIKE SUBZERO ALREADY BY FRIDAY EVENING. AND THEN THERE’S THE POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER SYSTEM TO ROLL THROUGH THE REGION ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. THIS HAS A CHANCE TO BRING US SOME SNOWFALL SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING. WAY TOO SOON TO TALK TOTALS. WAY TOO SOON TO TALK, EXACT TIMING OR EVEN IMPACTS WITH IT. BUT RIGHT NOW WE ARE EYEING THE SYSTEM. STILL HAVE TO FIGURE OUT HOW MUCH SNOW WE WIND UP SEEING, AND IF IT EVEN IS GOING TO IMPACT US HERE IN THE CINCINNATI AREA. BECAUSE RIGHT NOW, SIGNS ARE POINTING TO BIGGER IMPACTS FURTHER SOUTH. SO WE’LL HAVE TO WATCH AND SEE IF WE REMAIN ON THE NORTHERN EDGE OF THE SYSTEM. AND IF WE END UP SEEING THE SNOW MOVING IN HERE. EITHER WAY, IT IS GOING TO BE VERY COLD THE ENTIRE WEEKEND LONG. I MEAN, JUST LOOK AT THO