Bato.to, one of the world’s biggest manga piracy aggregation sites, shut down today due to legal pressure. The official Discord has also been deleted. Across its main site and official mirrors, Bato.to had well over 100 million monthly visits, according to data from Similarweb.
Following the shutdown, a Discord moderator shared that “they have collectively decided to delete this server due to ongoing issues related to the site and resulting legal challenges.” The shutdown joins the significant purge of MangaDex, which had around 70 million visits in April 2025, and Comick, which racked up 125 million last August before its termination the following month.
You can read the Bato.to Discord’s shutdown statement in full below (message left unedited):
“Hello @everyone Thank you so much for all the messages you’ve been sending over the past few days, they truly mean a lot to us.
After careful consideration, we (the Discord staff) have collectively decided to delete this server due to ongoing issues related to the site and resulting legal challenges.
As we’ve always encouraged, please continue to support the creator through the official platform if you enjoy their work and can afford.
Some of our staff members have decided to create a new community focused on reading, with the hope of continuing the connections and friendships that have been built over the past few years here.
As for me, my journey ends here. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our team may have caused, and I wish everyone a happy, healthy life. Thank you for everything, and take care!
Side Note: This server will be deleted in 3 days the other staff will tell you about the community they have in mind soon. Keep an eye out for it. And again, please stop sharing illegal websites here if you don’t wish to be banned.“
Source: Bato Discord (now inaccessible)