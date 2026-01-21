SRS #272 Elizabeth Phillips - Inside Camp Kanakuk: One of America’s Da – Shawn Ryan Show

Elizabeth is the founder of No More Victims, an advocacy organization that passes child protection laws, and has served as the executive director of the Phillips Foundation since 2013. After her younger brother Trey died by suicide in 2019, following childhood sexual abuse at Kanakuk Kamps and a restrictive NDA. She is a SMU who has become a national voice for survivor justice. Elizabeth works on cases related to child sexual abuse, trafficking and negligence as a certified crime victim advocate.
In 2025 she passed Trey’s Law unanimously in Texas and Missouri, banning NDAs that silence child victims of sexual abuse and trafficking It was named in honor of her late brother who was abused and whose perpetrator is in prison for three life terms. She also led the Campaign for Camp Safety with families who lost daughters at Camp Mystic, passing the Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety and Youth CAMPER Acts in Texas (2025) to establish baseline regulations for summer camps.
A certified crime victim advocate, Elizabeth exposed decades of alleged abuse at Kanakuk (FactsAboutKanakuk.com), works globally on prevention, and is scaling innovative treatments for both survivors and offenders. Elizabeth is a wife and mother of three. Elizabeth’s dedication to these reforms is now expanding nationally, and this interview is the first time Elizabeth has spoken publicly about this collective work and what’s ahead.
