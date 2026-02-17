Dilpreet Bajwa Urges Canada to Seek Exposure Over Sympathy

Canada’s cricket captain, Dilpreet Bajwa, emphasizes the need for exposure over sympathy for associate nations in cricket. He argues that the lack of opportunities, rather than talent, is the main barrier faced by teams like Canada. He believes that sustained exposure through franchise leagues and enhanced bilateral support are crucial for development.
Dilpreet Bajwa Calls for Enhanced Cricketing Exposure for Canada
Bajwa highlighted the positive impact of franchise cricket in Canada, which has been a game-changer for players during long winters. He credited Yuvraj Singh for establishing the Canada Super 60, filling a vital gap left by the absence of the Global T20. This initiative allows players to engage in consistent practice, even in adverse weather conditions.
The Transformation Through Franchise Cricket
Bajwa drew comparisons between Canada’s situation and the transformation witnessed in Indian cricket following the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He noted that the involvement of private sectors and franchises contributed significantly to India’s cricketing prominence.
- The IPL has spurred financial stability.
- Franchise tournaments enhance player quality and opportunities.
“The board cannot do everything alone. We require private sector involvement,” Bajwa stated. This collaboration is key to providing continuous support for players throughout the year.
Challenges Faced During Preparation for the World Cup
Canada’s cricketing challenges are evident, particularly during their World Cup preparation. Following qualification for the T20 World Cup, the team faced a seven-month gap without competitive matches. They eventually traveled to Sri Lanka for a preparatory tour, which helped mitigate the impact of this hiatus.
“The board did a very good job by sending us to Sri Lanka for a pre-tour,” Bajwa said. Despite this effort, the team struggled in their opening match against South Africa, losing by 57 runs. Bajwa noted the early wickets taken by South Africa’s bowlers as a significant challenge.
Learning Opportunities from Senior Players
During their training sessions in Delhi, interactions with experienced Indian players proved motivational for the Canadian team. Bajwa expressed that advice from seasoned players, like Gautam Gambhir, enhanced the team’s morale and provided valuable insights.
- Training sessions with Indian players are infrequent for Canadians.
- Listening to experienced players motivates the younger team members.
In conclusion, Bajwa reaffirms that Canada’s cricket talent is strong. However, the path to success requires ongoing exposure to competitive cricket, which can only be achieved through collaboration and support from the broader cricket community.