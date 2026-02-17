WTA Dubai Day 3 Predictions Including Pegula vs Gracheva

The second round at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues on Day 3, featuring some solid matchups on the outdoor hard courts. Players with strong recent runs and good hard-court experience will aim to push deeper in this WTA 1000 event. And as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule. But who will advance?
WTA Dubai Day 3 Predictions
Belinda Bencic vs Sara Bejlek
Head-to-Head: First meeting
Bencic brings strong hard-court pedigree with her clean ball-striking, variety, and experience in big tournaments, coming off a solid straight-sets win to start the week. She mixes pace well and handles pressure effectively. Bejlek has been on a hot streak lately, carrying confidence from recent deep runs and showing aggressive baseline play with good winners. This fresh matchup will test both, but Bencic’s consistency and ability to dictate points on faster surfaces give her the advantage.
Prediction: Bencic in 2
Linda Noskova vs Sorana Cirstea
Head-to-Head: Noskova 1–0 Cirstea
Noskova has powerful serving and aggressive groundstrokes that suit the Dubai hard courts well, and she has built momentum with a competitive win in her opener despite dropping a set. She thrives when taking the initiative early. Cirstea is riding a strong winning streak, using her experience, flat hitting, and ability to redirect pace to trouble opponents. Their prior encounter went to Noskova in three sets on hard, and her current form and big-hitting edge should help her come through again.
Prediction: Noskova in 3
Jessica Pegula vs Varvara Gracheva
Head-to-Head: Pegula 1–0 Gracheva
Pegula has been in excellent shape this season, winning most of her matches in 2026 and showing consistent baseline control with her flat groundstrokes and smart point construction on hard courts. She enters fresh after a bye and has a proven track record at this level. Gracheva qualified impressively and fought through a tough three-setter in the first round, displaying resilience and decent movement. Their previous meeting favored Pegula on hard, and her ability to stay composed in rallies should make the difference here.
Prediction: Pegula in 2
