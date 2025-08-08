Disney Store takes on the Labubu craze with the Urupocha-chan plushies

Plushies and bag charm accessories like Labubus have truly taken the world by storm.

If you also happen to be a lover of all things Disney and have been wanting to hop on the mini plush train, the Disney Store has launched a Urupocha‑chan plush collection from the Disney Store Japan that might be right up your alley.

This is the first time these adorable mini plush designs have been officially available in North America through DisneyStore.com. Originally released in late June 2025, the initial drop included fan favorites like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Stitch and Angel. Now, the Disney Store website has added Dale, Pluto, Goofy, and Winnie the Pooh and his friends.

The Urupocha‑chan figures are palm‑sized with chubby bodies, reflective eyes, fine embroidery and soft pastel colors.

Below, you can shop the collection and unlock the nostalgic feel of these little plush characters.

