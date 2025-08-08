Connections: Sports Edition hints for Aug. 8, 2025, puzzle No. 319

Need help with today’s Connections: Sports Edition puzzle? You’ve come to the right place.
Welcome to Connections: Sports Edition Coach — a spot to gather clues and discuss (and share) scores.
A quick public service announcement before we continue: The bottom of this article includes one answer in each of the four categories. So if you want to solve the board hint-free, we recommend you play before continuing.
You can access Friday’s game here.
Game No. 319’s difficulty: 3 out of 5
Hints
Scroll below for one answer in each of the four categories.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Yellow: NUMBER
Green: POP
Blue: VICTOR
Purple: DAYS
The next puzzle will be available at midnight in your time zone. Thanks for playing — and share your scores in the comments!
(Illustration: John Bradford / The Athletic)
