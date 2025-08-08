Looking for the most recent Mini Crossword answer? Click here for today’s Mini Crossword hints, as well as our daily answers and hints for The New York Times Wordle, Strands, Connections and Connections: Sports Edition puzzles.
Today’s Mini Crossword might make you hungry. I think I need to put a summer barbecue on my calendar now. The puzzle wasn’t terribly tough, but I did mess up on 8-Across for a while, which took me some time to sort out. It was kind of fun that the first three across clues all helped build a summer classic meal. Need help with the clues and answers? Read on. And if you could use some hints and guidance for daily solving, check out our Mini Crossword tips.
The Mini Crossword is just one of many games in The Times’ games collection. If you’re looking for today’s Wordle, Connections, Connections: Sports Edition and Strands answers, you can visit CNET’s NYT puzzle hints page.
Read more: Tips and Tricks for Solving The New York Times Mini Crossword
Let’s get to those Mini Crossword clues and answers.
Mini across clues and answers
1A clue: Piece of bread atop 4-Across
Answer: BUN
4A clue: Yellow square atop 7-Across
Answer: CHEESE
7A clue: Offering at a summer cookout
Answer: BURGER
8A clue: Envelop and obscure
Answer: SHROUD
9A clue: Covers a tree in bathroom rolls, in a classic prank
Answer: TPS
Mini down clues and answers
1D clue: Brought about
Answer: BEGOT
2D clue: Fully deplete
Answer: USEUP
3D clue: Jocks’ counterparts, stereotypically
Answer: NERDS
4D clue: “Survivor” network
Answer: CBS
5D clue: “What’d you say?”
Answer: HUH
6D clue: Make a mistake
Answer: ERR