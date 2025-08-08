Possible tornado touches down in Osceola County

A tornado touched down in Osceola County on Monday night, videos and reports from the National Weather Service show. It happened at 7:14 p.m. in the Pine Grove area near Nova Road and the 192. NWS said the path was two miles long and 100 yards across. “The brief, and likely weak, tornado developed as a result of numerous low-level boundary collisions,” the NWS report says. “The circulation is estimated to have touched down at approximately 7:14 PM EDT along the southern side of Lake Joel in St. Cloud, near Sungrove Lane and the C-32 Canal.”Debris signatures show it moved east over a densely wooded area before lifting around 7:22 p.m. just west of Storey Bend Road. NWS said an EF rating cannot be provided at this time. >> This is a developing story and will be updated First Warning Weather Stay with WESH 2 online and on-air for the most accurate Central Florida weather forecast.RadarSevere Weather AlertsDownload the WESH 2 News app to get the most up-to-date weather alerts. The First Warning Weather team includes First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi, Eric Burris, Kellianne Klass, Marquise Meda and Cam Tran.

A tornado touched down in Osceola County on Monday night, videos and reports from the National Weather Service show.

It happened at 7:14 p.m. in the Pine Grove area near Nova Road and the 192.

NWS said the path was two miles long and 100 yards across.

“The brief, and likely weak, tornado developed as a result of numerous low-level boundary collisions,” the NWS report says. “The circulation is estimated to have touched down at approximately 7:14 PM EDT along the southern side of Lake Joel in St. Cloud, near Sungrove Lane and the C-32 Canal.”

Debris signatures show it moved east over a densely wooded area before lifting around 7:22 p.m. just west of Storey Bend Road.

NWS said an EF rating cannot be provided at this time.

