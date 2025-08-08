Predicting Team USA’s 2028 Olympic basketball roster: Anthony Edwards among key returners, Jalen Brunson joins

The halcyon days of American men’s basketball players bulldozing their way to international gold medals are long gone, and last year’s heated Olympic battles with Serbia and France reminded us just how important roster-building has become for Team USA. Compiling a hodgepodge of the 12 best players you can find is no longer an option — the combinations have to make sense from a basketball perspective, which can lead to some excruciating decisions. It’s been one year since Team USA won gold, and three years from now the Americans will attempt to defend their gold medal in Los Angeles.

USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill has the final word for the 2028 roster, but he will certainly receive input from his coaching staff, which will most likely not be led by Steve Kerr, who said after Paris that he would no longer serve as Team USA’s head coach. Whether he’s replaced by one of his assistants (Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra, Los Angeles Clippers‘ Tyronn Lue, Gonzaga’s Mark Few) or someone new, they will have their hands full trying to pick the perfect combination of stars who possess both the skill set and mentality to thrive on the international stage.

The 2028 games should be a slightly easier to sell to players given that they take place in L.A. — eliminating the long flights and jetlag typically characteristic of an Olympic sojourn. But there’s also a challenge since mainstays like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry may not even be playing NBA basketball at that point, let alone capable of leading Team USA to gold. James and Curry have all but ruled out a return in 2028, while Durant has left the door slightly ajar. For our purposes, however, let’s assume that all three legends have played in their last Olympics.

If that’s the case, we’ll see a shift toward the next generation in 2028, with Curry’s brilliant 2024 performance serving as the cherry on top of a memorable era of American basketball that has won the last five Olympic gold medals.

With those legends out of the equation, let’s take a look at the potential 12-man roster that could carry the torch in 2028 and break down each selection.

Projected 2028 Team USA Olympic basketball roster

Bam Adebayo C 31 Paolo Banchero F 25 Devin Booker G 31 Jalen Brunson G 31 Cade Cunningham G 26 Anthony Davis F 35 Anthony Edwards G 27 Joel Embiid C 34 Tyrese Haliburton G 28 Donovan Mitchell G 31 Jayson Tatum F 30 Jalen Williams F 27

The holdovers

Age in 2028: 27

27 Olympic appearances: 2024

Buying stock in Edwards as the future face of American basketball is a pretty good bet, as the 24-year-old already holds two All-NBA selections and has led the Wolves to consecutive conference finals appearances. He burst onto the scene in his Olympic debut last year, averaging 13 points in 16 minutes per game, shooting 58% from the field and 48% from the 3-point line. Nothing is set in stone, but it would be downright shocking to see Edwards’ name absent from the 2028 roster.

Age in 2028: 30

30 Olympic appearances : 2020, 2024

Assuming his recovery from Achilles surgery goes well, Tatum is a no-brainer to make a third straight Olympic appearance. He’ll be 30 in 2028, making him one of the leaders in terms of experience and accomplishments. Tatum notably didn’t receive much playing time from Kerr in Paris, picking up DNPs in two games, but that likely will not be the case in Los Angeles.

Age in 2028: 31

31 Olympic appearances: 2020, 2024

Booker is also a virtual lock to make his third straight Olympic team, as the prolific scorer already has a proven track record on the international stage. He averaged 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in Paris on impressive 57/57/78 shooting splits, asserting himself as one of the team’s most important players. It’s hard to imagine Booker doing anything to jeopardize his spot on the 2028 team.

Age in 2028: 35

35 Olympic appearances: 2012, 2024

Davis has been a key member of Team USA for the past decade-plus, earning gold medals in all three competitions in which he’s participated (Olympics in 2012 and 2024, World Cup in 2014). He’s also exactly the type of player that the roster will need, as there aren’t many big men capable of performing the way Davis does on both ends of the floor. He averaged eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks per game during the Paris run, while shooting 63% from the field. He’ll be a little longer in the tooth come 2028, but if he’s healthy he will almost assuredly make another Olympic appearance.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Age in 2028: 31

31 Olympic appearances: 2020, 2024

Much like Davis, Adebayo represents the prototypical modern big man. He can guard one through five while protecting the rim on one end and finishing on the other. Adebayo also brings a playmaking element that you don’t get from many NBA centers, making him a great fit with almost any lineup combination. If he can expand his offensive game with added responsibility over the next few years, he could play an even larger role in Los Angeles than he has in his previous two Olympic appearances.

Age in 2028: 28

28 Olympic appearances: 2024

Haliburton was famously self-deprecating when it came to his statistical contributions to the Paris gold, but anyone who’s been around him for five seconds knows what he brings in terms of leadership, energy and basketball IQ.

He played in just three of the six games last summer, averaging three points in nine minutes. Don’t expect that to continue in 2028, assuming Haliburton recovers from the devastating Achilles injury he suffered in Game 7 of June’s NBA Finals. There’s a good chance he could even start in Los Angeles, since his selfless play will only elevate the incredible talent surrounding him.

Age in 2028: 34

34 Olympic appearances: 2024

We’re going to choose to be optimistic here and say that Embiid will be healthy enough to contribute to Team USA in 2028. He was dominant in limited minutes in Paris, playing a major part in the Americans’ fourth-quarter comeback to beat Serbia in the semifinal.

There’s nobody in the world who can guard a healthy Embiid, and even though the wear and tear might limit him, his upside alone should be enough to earn him another spot on the roster.

The new blood

Age in 2028: 31

31 Olympic appearances: None

Brunson was “high on the list” of candidates for the 2024 Olympic team, according to Kerr, but was ultimately left off the roster. That’s not going to happen in 2028, when he should easily slide into the vacancy left by Curry at the guard position. Brunson has developed into one of the most prolific scoring guards in the world and, while he lacks size, his grittiness and intelligence should allow him to hold his own defensively on the international stage. He has yet to make an Olympic appearance, but Brunson won gold as a member of the U18 and U19 Team USA squads and was a key member of the 2023 World Cup team.

Age in 2028: 25

25 Olympic appearances: None

Banchero ruffled some feathers with his decision not to play for Team Italy in 2023, and then suited up for the Americans at the World Cup. The 6-foot-10 forward took a major leap in his third NBA season, averaging 26 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists as the Magic’s offensive focal point, and he’s only improving. With such a unique skill set for his size, he seems tailor-made for a spot on the 2028 Olympic roster — especially if his 3-point consistency improves.

Age in 2028: 27

27 Olympic appearances: None

An All-NBA and All-Defensive performer in just his third NBA season, Williams has the ideal combination of versatility and skill for the Team USA roster. He’s proven he can play alongside an absolute superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, knowing when to defer and when to assert himself. He’ll only improve over the next few seasons, and should have a great chance to make his first Olympic appearance in Los Angeles.

Age in 2028: 31

31 Olympic appearances: None

It’s hard to believe that Mitchell has never made an Olympic roster, having previously said that it “means the world to play for Team USA.” Unfortunately his only memory with them is taking a disappointing seventh place at the 2019 World Cup. He could be in line for redemption in 2028, as Team USA will need to fill the scoring void left by James, Curry and possibly Durant. The first-team All-NBA guard averaged 24 points and five assists for the Cavs last season, while showing a willingness to sacrifice individual statistics for winning — exactly the mentality he’ll need in his first Olympic appearance.

Age in 2028: 26

26 Olympic appearances: None

A 6-foot-6 point guard with size and strength, Cunningham is just tapping the surface of his potential. It’s scary to imagine how good he could be in three years, when he’ll be hard to pass up for an Olympic roster spot. His ability to play on or off the ball will be key, as will his ability to set up teammates in addition to looking for his own offense. Cunningham won gold with Team USA at the U19 FIBA World Cup, and 2028 seems like the right time for him to step onto the Olympic stage.

On the radar: Evan Mobley, Jaylen Brown, Cooper Flagg, Amen Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey, LaMelo Ball, Tyler Herro, De’Aaron Fox, Brandon Miller, Trey Murphy III

Cuts from 2024: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White