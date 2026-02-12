‘Do Not Drive’ warning issued for some vehicles with recalled Takata airbags
From the food in your fridge to the appliances in your home to the car in your driveway, recalls touch everyday life, but the warnings don’t always reach us in time. It takes time for the investigators to kind of put the pieces of the puzzle together. Teresa Murray is the consumer watchdog for the US Public Interest Research Group. She walked us through the timeline of *** typical food recall. It can take several weeks between the time that somebody gets sick and goes. To *** medical provider and then the time that the CDC identifies the source and there’s enough information to say, Aha, OK, it’s that particular brand of that particular product. For things like vehicles and consumer products, Murray says it can take months, even years, as regulators and companies negotiate over fixes. The consequences of those delays can be deadly. Last week, the US government released *** warning about *** popular Fisher Price baby. In 2019, Fisher Price recalled its rock and place sleeper after more than 30 infant deaths since its 2009 release. *** House Oversight report found the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission knew of fatalities and injuries as early as 2012. Since the recall, the CPSC says 70 more deaths have been reported, including eight after the announcement prompting *** re-announcement in 2023. Our recall notifications. I mean this country absolutely stinks, and unfortunately there’s not one single policy solution that would just fix everything. I mean, we all need to do better. So what can you do before you buy anything? Check safeerproducts.gov. That’s the CPSC site where you can file and read complaints. You can search by brand and search by kind of by product. You can say, gosh, there have been like dozens of complaints, and that might give you *** clue. Maybe you should try and look for *** different brand. Register big ticket items, especially baby gear like car seats and strollers, so companies can contact you if *** recall happens. For vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has *** tool on its website that lets you search for recalls associated with your vehicle identification number, otherwise known as VIN. Finally, sign up for recall alerts by visiting this site, recalls.gov. And Murray recommends making recall checks part of your weekly routine. Reporting in Washington, I’m Annie Lou.
‘Do Not Drive’ warning issued for some vehicles with recalled Takata airbags
Updated: 3:52 PM EST Feb 11, 2026
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is issuing a warning about millions of vehicles that still have recalled Takata air bags inside and has issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for some makes and models.According to a news release from the NHTSA, the recalled Takata air bags have been recalled because long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause them to explode when deployed, which has caused injuries and deaths. “Test data on the defective Takata air bag inflators in these vehicles show a far higher risk of ruptures during air bag deployment than for other recalled Takata air bags,” the release says.Here’s the full list of vehicles included in the “DO NOT DRIVE” warnings:Acura2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL2003 Acura 3.2CLBMWCertain 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3Certain 2000-2003 BMW 5 Series (E39) including M5Certain 2000-2004 BMW X5s (E53)Chrysler2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen2005-2015 Chrysler 300Dodge2005–2011 Dodge Dakota2005-2010 Dodge Magnum2005-2015 Dodge Charger2005-2014 Dodge Challenger2004–2009 Dodge Durango2003–2010 Dodge Ram2003 Dodge Ram 1500FordCertain 2004-2011 Ford Rangers2005-2006 GT2005-2014 Mustang2006-2012 Fusion2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr2006-2012 Mercury Milan2007-2010 Edge2007-2010 Lincoln MKXHonda2001-2002 Honda Accord2001-2002 Honda Civic2002 Honda CR-V2002 Honda Odyssey2003 Honda PilotInfinitiCertain 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4sJeep2007–2016 Jeep WranglerMazdaCertain 2004-2009 Mazda B-Series2003-2013 Mazda62006-2007 MazdaSpeed62004-2011 RX-82004-2006 MPV2007-2012 CX-72007-2015 CX-9Mitsubishi2006–2009 Mitsubishi RaiderNissanCertain 2002-2006 Nissan SentrasCertain 2002-2004 Nissan PathfindersPontiacCertain 2003-2004 Pontiac VibesToyotaCertain 2004-2005 Toyota RAV4sCertain 2003-2004 Corollas, including MatrixFor a full list of vehicles impacted by the Takata air bag recalls, click here.Vehicle owners can check for recalls using your vehicle identification number (VIN). Dealerships can repair recall-related issues for free.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is issuing a warning about millions of vehicles that still have recalled Takata air bags inside and has issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for some makes and models.
According to a news release from the NHTSA, the recalled Takata air bags have been recalled because long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause them to explode when deployed, which has caused injuries and deaths.
“Test data on the defective Takata air bag inflators in these vehicles show a far higher risk of ruptures during air bag deployment than for other recalled Takata air bags,” the release says.
Here’s the full list of vehicles included in the “DO NOT DRIVE” warnings:
- Acura
- 2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL
- 2003 Acura 3.2CL
- BMW
- Certain 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3
- Certain 2000-2003 BMW 5 Series (E39) including M5
- Certain 2000-2004 BMW X5s (E53)
- Chrysler
- 2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen
- 2005-2015 Chrysler 300
- Dodge
- 2005–2011 Dodge Dakota
- 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum
- 2005-2015 Dodge Charger
- 2005-2014 Dodge Challenger
- 2004–2009 Dodge Durango
- 2003–2010 Dodge Ram
- 2003 Dodge Ram 1500
- Ford
- Certain 2004-2011 Ford Rangers
- 2005-2006 GT
- 2005-2014 Mustang
- 2006-2012 Fusion
- 2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr
- 2006-2012 Mercury Milan
- 2007-2010 Edge
- 2007-2010 Lincoln MKX
- Honda
- 2001-2002 Honda Accord
- 2001-2002 Honda Civic
- 2002 Honda CR-V
- 2002 Honda Odyssey
- 2003 Honda Pilot
- Infiniti
- Certain 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4s
- Jeep
- 2007–2016 Jeep Wrangler
- Mazda
- Certain 2004-2009 Mazda B-Series
- 2003-2013 Mazda6
- 2006-2007 MazdaSpeed6
- 2004-2011 RX-8
- 2004-2006 MPV
- 2007-2012 CX-7
- 2007-2015 CX-9
- Mitsubishi
- 2006–2009 Mitsubishi Raider
- Nissan
- Certain 2002-2006 Nissan Sentras
- Certain 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinders
- Pontiac
- Certain 2003-2004 Pontiac Vibes
- Toyota
- Certain 2004-2005 Toyota RAV4s
- Certain 2003-2004 Corollas, including Matrix
For a full list of vehicles impacted by the Takata air bag recalls, click here.
Vehicle owners can check for recalls using your vehicle identification number (VIN). Dealerships can repair recall-related issues for free.