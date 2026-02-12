Expert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2D AGO
All-time best approach shots at Pebble Beach
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have
new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week’s edition of the Power Rankings.
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Pierceson Coody, Top 10 finish (+365): Ride the hot hand, even in his tournament debut. Coody is one of just two players (along with Si Woo Kim) to open the year with four straight top-20 finishes.
- Michael Kim, Top 20 finish (+315): Kim finished T11 here last year and enters off a T18 finish in Phoenix. He’ll fly under the radar in a star-studded field like this, but has the game to contend on a course like Pebble Beach.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- 72-hole matchup, Michael Thorbjornsen (+100) over Chris Gotterup: This is simply a “law of averages” play. The last-minute victory at the WM Phoenix Open might play a role in Gotterup’s mentality this week.
- Ryo Hisatsune, Top 20 (+320): For as well as he’s played the last two weeks, this is a great number to get on.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Maverick McNealy, Top 10 (+260): Can’t get enough of McNealy this week, despite a lackluster Sunday in Scottsdale. Three top 10s already this season as he returns to the course he grew up playing.
- Pierceson Coody over Rickie Fowler, 72-hole match (-112): Mr. Aon Swing 5 (Coody) barrels into the first Signature Event of the year as one of the more in-form players on TOUR, going up against Fowler, who throughout his career hasn’t often put this event on his schedule until recently. Playing it as a Signature Event for the last two years, he has failed to crack the top 40.
