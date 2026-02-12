“Landman”'s Michelle Randolph Admits She Asked Her On-Screen Dad Billy Bob Thornton If He 'Drank Angelina Jolie's Blood'

NEED TO KNOW

Landman actress Michelle Randolph admitted she asked Billy Bob Thornton if he drank his ex Angelina Jolie’s blood

Randolph appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Feb. 11, where she opened up about working with Thornton on the Paramount+ drama

“He’s such a great actor because he pulls honesty out of you,” the actress said

Landman’s Michelle Randolph asked her costar Billy Bob Thornton about a legendary early ’00s rumor.

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, Randolph, 28, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her upcoming movie Scream 7. The actress revealed what it was like working with Thornton, 70, who plays her father in the Paramount+ drama.

“Most of my scenes are with him, and I’m thinking, ‘God, like what, all I know is that he drank Angelina Jolie’s blood or something.’ Which I since have asked him about,” Randolph told host Drew Barrymore.

Billy Bob Thornton (left) and Angelina Jolie in Westwood, California in October 2001 Jason Kirk/Getty

Randolph is referring to the famous claim that the actor and his ex-wife wore vials of and drank each other’s blood. The Oscar-winning actor addressed those rumors in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them,” Thornton said. “That’s a romantic little idea, and that’s all that was. But by the time it’s over, we’re vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other’s blood, and this kind of stuff.”

Randolph noted that when she asked Thornton her burning question, he was nonchalant about it.

“He just, I mean, he’s just ease,” she explained. “If ease was a person, that’s who he is.”

Drew Barrymore with Ghostface and Michelle Randolph on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ on Feb. 2, 2026 Mary Kouw/CMV

The actress continued, “That’s why he’s so good at what he does. You think someone with his résumé is going to be so intimidating, but instead, he’s such a great actor because he pulls honesty out of you and he settles you in a scene and in life.”

“I tend to talk a lot and move fast and he just makes me want to just chill,” Randolph added.

In a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Randolph explained that Thornton “definitely is another dad figure for me.”

Randolph plays Ainsley, the 17-year-old daughter of Thornton’s oilman Tommy Norris and Ali Larter’s Angela in the Taylor Sheridan series.

“I just had no idea what to expect,” she admitted about her first time meeting Thornton. “I had heard incredible things about him, and so I was excited to meet him, but obviously I’m like, ‘Okay, this is someone I’m going to share a lot of scenes with for a really important show. It’s something I care a lot about. I just hope that we have a good dynamic.'”

“And I was with Ali when I first met him, and it was just, immediately, he’s the kindest, most genuine human. We went to a dinner and after I left that dinner, I was like, ‘Okay, this is going to be great.’ “

