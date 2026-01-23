The Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as one of the clear winners of the offseason, not only adding elite closing pitcher Edwin Diaz but also solidifying their corner outfield on Wednesday by officially inking Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract.

With these reinforcements, expectations have continued to rise for Los Angeles, a franchise intent on cementing its dynasty and chasing a third straight World Series title in 2026.

However, as the season approaches, questions linger despite the team’s seemingly unlimited payroll. Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez had surfaced as a candidate to be moved, his name appearing in trade speculation throughout the winter.

The 33-year-old veteran is coming off a down year in 2025, when he posted a .247 batting average, .284 on-base percentage, .738 OPS, 25 home runs and 89 RBIs across 134 appearances.

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37)Brett Davis-Imagn Images (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Hernandez’s struggles stood in sharp contrast to his electric 2024 season, a year in which he became a fan favorite in Los Angeles.

That campaign saw him earn an All-Star selection, capture a Silver Slugger Award and help deliver a championship to the city. The drop-off in production raised questions about his long-term fit, yet it appears he will at least begin the 2026 season in Dodger blue.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Los Angeles is now not expected to move Hernandez, with other names surfacing instead.

“Fresh off their stunning signing of free agent right fielder Kyle Tucker, the Dodgers are expected to keep Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez’s name has surfaced in trade conversations. The Dodgers, however, are more likely to explore deals for outfielder Ryan Ward, a career minor leaguer who last season was MVP of the Pacific Coast League at 27, or right-hander Bobby Miller, who has been a disappointment,” Rosenthal wrote.

With Hernandez sticking around, the Dodgers faced a decision once Tucker’s signing became official. During Tucker’s introductory press conference, manager Dave Roberts clarified the team’s alignment, announcing that Tucker would take over in right field while Hernandez would shift to left.

The move not only reflects Tucker’s stature as one of the best defensive outfielders in the game but also underscores the Dodgers’ confidence that Hernandez can still provide value in a new role as they continue their pursuit of another championship.

Now shifting to left field, Hernandez enters 2026 with a clear opportunity to rebound both offensively and defensively, aiming to prove that last season was an outlier and that he can still be a difference-maker.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jan 21, 2026, where it first appeared in the MLB section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.