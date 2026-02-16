Dolphins releasing Tyreek Hill: Miami parts ways with injured WR

Getty Images



In a roster move that has long been expected, the Miami Dolphins are releasing wide receiver Tyreek Hill ahead of contract guarantees that take effect during the 2026 season, according to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones. Hill suffered a devastating, season-ending knee injury in September and is expected to miss much of the offseason in recovery.

Hill’s extension signed last offseason was worth $90 million, with a final year cap hit of nearly $52 million. It was mostly served to increase the average-annual-salary mark that is used as the most common metric for ranking player salaries.

“The 2026 contract year has $29.9 million in non-guaranteed base salary, including $11 million in guaranteed salary if Hill is on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year,” Jones wrote earlier this offseason. “A $5 million roster bonus is due on the same day, meaning that the Dolphins would guarantee Hill $16 million if he’s on the roster come March 14. Because the final year was mostly cosmetic, the final year of the contract did not include money that would guarantee in the event of injury.”

Hill’s fourth season in Miami ended with 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown, this coming after his production in 2024 was the lowest of his career.

The Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as their new coach in January, moving on from Mike McDaniel. By releasing Hill before June 1, the Dolphins take a $28.2 million dead cap hit in 2026.

Hill, 31, recently said in an interview with People that he is walking without a brace. Hill, who in September was accused several domestic violence-related incidents by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has not hinted at retirement despite the injury and off-the-field items.

“My focus right now is just playing ball and spending time with my kids and just doing what I’m best at: providing for my family,” Hill said at the time. “So all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you’re trying to do, it can only cloud what you’re really trying to get accomplished.”