Doug Christie has a lot of big decisions to make as the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. A major one will be balancing court time between rookies and veterans. For the health of the franchise, both now and in the future, players like DeRozan and Westbrook should play off the bench.

The Kings are not lacking in a veteran presence. DeMar DeRozan is going into his 17th season, while Russell Westbrook is starting his 18th season. That’s a lot of experience between two of the most tenured players in the league today whose last name isn’t James.

Neither of them is playing at the same level they were in their prime, but no one does once they’ve put nearly 20 years into the league. And DeRozan isn’t that far off. LeBron was a rookie alongside the late legend Wilt Chamberlain in 1959, and even he’s lost a step or two several decades later.

That’s not meant to be a dig on Westbrook or DeRozan. Both of them have a lot to teach the Kings’ rookies about playing in the NBA, which is why they’re on the team. These two players can offer the type of guidance and perspective that comes with experience. That doesn’t mean they should start.

The Kings’ need to focus on their young guns

DeRozan and Westbrook can play an important role on the Kings without being starters. Both players can still go, but they are not exactly at their peak performance levels anymore. Starting them consistently is not going to bring long-term success to Sacramento.

What does bring the long-term success the Kings should be targeting is developing young players into superstars. Nique Clifford made a statement in the preseason with his exceptional performance, as did fellow rookies Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell. Get them battle ready.

While the Kings may have lost their season opener, that doesn’t change the fact that DeRozan was on point. Yes, he did start the game and played more than three quarters. At the same time, that offensive threat coming off the bench alongside Monk might make better use out of his presence.

In reality, the front office has no real idea how long DeRozan and Westbrook will stay in the league, let alone with the Kings. If they both have good seasons, both players could be off to greener pastures, which could easily happen with DeRozan in particular. The Kings can’t build a future around them.