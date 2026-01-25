Drake Maye's wife models custom Patriots look before AFC Championship

Ann Michael Maye is ready for Patriots game day.
Ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Denver, the wife of New England’s second-year quarterback, Drake Maye, took to her Instagram Stories to showcase her winning look.
Bundled up in red pants and a custom A/Asunsolo jacket featuring Maye’s name and his No. 10 Patriots jersey, Ann Michael accessorizes with a white hat and sunglasses before making her way to Empower Field at Mile High for the championship clash.
Maye and the Patriots are one win away from clinching the team’s first Super Bowl berth since 2019.
New England, under first-year coach Mike Vrabel, finished the regular season at 14-3 and won the AFC East. The team secured the No. 2 seed in the playoffs — right behind top-seed Denver.
The Broncos entered Sunday’s game without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who sustained an ankle injury in last weekend’s divisional round win over the Bills in overtime.
He underwent season-ending surgery and is expected to be sidelined for at least 12 weeks.
Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will now make his first start of the season against the Patriots.
This season has been anything but a sophomore slump for Maye, 23.
The third overall pick in last year’s draft, Maye doubled his touchdown total to 31 this season after tossing 15 in 2024. He has since emerged as a league MVP candidate.
Maye has enjoyed this ascension with Ann Michael by his side.
Childhood sweethearts, the couple tied the knot in June before honeymooning in St. Lucia.
Though Ann Michael has long been a Patriots favorite, she shot to viral fame in December with her holiday “Bakemas” series on TikTok.
Some of the videos, in which she crafted tasty treats, amassed more than one million views.