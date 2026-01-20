Draymond Green out tonight against the Heat

Draymond Green is the latest inclusion in the injury report. He is listed as out for tonight against the Miami Heat due to a right ankle sprain, in what will be the first game of a home back-to-back.
The Warriors will be short of two key rotation pieces in Green and De’Anthony Melton, who is listed as out due to injury management. Melton still hasn’t been cleared to play back-to-back slates, which means he will be available tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors. Al Horford — available tonight against the Heat — also hasn’t been cleared to play both games of back-to-backs and will be expected to sit out tomorrow night’s game.
Per Databallr, the Warriors have been a net neutral (plus-3.5 on the floor, plus-3.5 off the floor) this season with regard to Green’s on-off numbers.
