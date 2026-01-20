Tina Peters in prison altercation caught on camera

Peters’ allies claim she was assaulted in prison and is being punished for the altercation. Prison officials say no one was hurt, and Peters has been relocated.
PUEBLO, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS shows a prison altercation involving Tina Peters, who is at the center of a feud between President Trump and the State of Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Corrections tells 9NEWS that Peters and the other inmate were not injured and that Peters was moved to a different housing area at La Vista Correctional Facility pending an investigation as a “standard safety and security procedure.”
The State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colorado, have, to date, resisted immense pressure by President Trump to free Peters, who is serving a nine-year sentence for a scheme to breach Colorado’s election systems in an unsuccessful attempt to prove Trump’s claims of election rigging.
A social media account that posts updates from Peters and her legal team claimed that Peters was assaulted by another inmate on Sunday night. Peters’ allies said that Peters was then placed in solitary confinement and “told she is being charged with Felony Assault for defending herself.”
“Tina was inside a maintenance closet to fill up a water unit when an inmate approached her in the closet and began striking her in anger. Tina raised her hands and pushed the inmate away,” the social media post said, claiming that Peters has “minor injuries.”
“This incident is clearly a targeted attack against Peters,” the social media post read. “In all likelihood, it is being used as an opportunity to isolate and harass Tina Peters.”
The post directed supporters to a website collecting donations for Peters’ legal defense fund.
Surveillance video obtained by 9NEWS shows Peters wheeling a cart into a doorway. Another female inmate approaches and is partially obscured from view for approximately one second.
Peters then emerges from the doorway with her hands appearing to be at the other inmate’s neck or shoulders, pushing her backward across the room. They separate within seconds, and Peters returns to the cart before walking out of the room.
Watch the surveillance footage below:
The Colorado Department of Corrections pushed back on Peters’ team’s claims that she was injured and is being punished following the altercation.
“The inmate is not in solitary confinement, but after the incident, was moved to a different housing area,” DOC said in a written statement. “La Vista Correctional Facility does not utilize solitary confinement.”
“Conducting an investigation and moving one or more of the involved inmates to different housing areas pending the investigation is a standard safety and security procedure for any incarcerated person involved in an incident, pending the investigation’s results,” the DOC statement read.
Prior to 9NEWS’ publication of the surveillance video, Peters’ supporters and fellow election rigging conspiracy theorists had leapt to her defense.
“This is outrageous!” posted Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert on X. “Tina Peters is a Gold Star mother being held as a political prisoner for exposing election fraud.”
Peters did not discover election fraud.
Boebert’s post directed Polis to “commute her sentence NOW, not later. Get her out of that hellhole.”
Kari Lake, who leads the Trump administration’s Agency for Global Media following an election loss in Arizona that she refused to acknowledge, also responded to Peters’ claims.
“Tina Peters needs help,” Lake posted on X. “Free Tina!!”
MAGA podcaster and 2026 GOP gubernatorial hopeful Joe Oltmann posted on X that Peters “is being tortured for refusing to stay silent.”
Oltmann has called for execution by hanging of prominent Colorado Democrats involved in Peters’ case, calling Gov. Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Secretary of State Jena Griswold a “synagogue of Satan Jews.”
Peters’ attorney, Peter Ticktin, appeared on MAGA strategist Steve Bannon’s War Room program on Monday to discuss the prison altercation.
“This is really alarming,” Ticktin said.
Ticktin’s comments were at times disjointed and inaudible as the country song American Heart appeared to play on his computer during the interview, despite his failed attempts to silence the music.
Ticktin referred to Attorney General Weiser and Secretary of State Griswold as “criminals.”
“The real criminals (are) saying keep the non-criminal in prison,” Ticktin said, as the song rose toward the chorus.
The prison incident is not the first physical altercation involving Peters that was caught on tape. In 2022, Peters was seen struggling with Grand Junction Police in a bagel shop as they attempted to execute a warrant on her iPad.
A video appears to show Peters attempting to kick an officer. Court documents said Peters’ kick contacted the officer’s taser and magazine pouch.
Court documents say officers told Peters, “Do not kick! Do you understand!?” and “Please relax,” to which she yelled, ‘No!'”