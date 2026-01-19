Drexel faces Towson for conference showdown

Towson and Drexel will take the floor in a matchup of CAA opponents. The teams play Monday for the first time this season. Towson is 2-4 against the CAA, and…
Drexel Dragons (9-10, 3-3 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-9, 2-4 CAA)
Towson, Maryland; Monday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays Drexel in a matchup of CAA teams.
The Tigers have gone 6-2 at home. Towson has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Dragons have gone 3-3 against CAA opponents. Drexel ranks seventh in the CAA with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Garfield Turner averaging 5.3.
Towson averages 69.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 66.5 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 68.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 67.3 Towson gives up to opponents.
The Tigers and Dragons meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Tejada is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.
Shane Blakeney averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Victor Panov is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Dragons: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.
