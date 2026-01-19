Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, odds, spread start time: 2026 NBA picks for Monday, Jan. 19

Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Milwaukee Bucks battle the Atlanta Hawks in a 2026 Martin Luther King Day matinee. Milwaukee is coming off a 119-101 loss at San Antonio on Thursday, while Atlanta dropped a 132-106 decision to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The Bucks (17-24), who are fourth in the Central Division, have lost three in a row and are 8-14 on the road this season. The Hawks (20-24), who are third in the Southeast Division, have also lost three straight and are 7-12 on their home floor.

Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bucks lead the all-time series 121-120, but the Hawks have won three of the last five meetings. Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Hawks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Bucks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Hawks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Hawks spread: Atlanta -2.5 at DraftKings Bucks vs. Hawks over/under: 231.5 points Bucks vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -139, Milwaukee +117 Bucks vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine Bucks vs. Hawks streaming: Peacock

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Bucks vs. Hawks picks

SportsLine’s model is going Over on the total (231.5 points). The total has gone Over in each of the last two head-to-head meetings between the Bucks and the Hawks. The Over has also hit in two of the past three Atlanta games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 28.3 points on average and be one of six Bucks players to score 11.3 or more points. Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson, meanwhile, is projected to have 22.8 points as seven Hawks players score 10.5 points or more. The model is projecting 236 total points as the Over hits 57% of the time.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model’s NBA picks.

So who wins Hawks vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Hawks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.