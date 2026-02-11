El Paso Electric is launching a new pilot program that would use batteries installed in customers’ homes to help take pressure off the power grid during times of high demand, particularly during extreme summer heat.

The utility says the program is designed to strengthen reliability without building major new infrastructure, as demand on the grid continues to grow.

Under the pilot program, qualifying homeowners can receive a whole-home battery backup system at no cost. During periods of high demand, El Paso Electric would be able to use a portion of the stored energy to support the local grid.

The program is being rolled out in partnership with Base Power, a Texas-based energy company that says it uses distributed home battery systems to support the grid and reduce outages.

“El Paso Electric will be dispatching capacity from those battery systems to support grid outages or times of high demand, particularly when the grid is heavily strained in the summer months,” said Liz Aragon, senior project manager at El Paso Electric.

One of the biggest questions for homeowners is what happens if there is a power outage while the utility is using the battery.

El Paso Electric says customers will still have protection.

According to the utility, at least 20% of the battery’s capacity will always be reserved for the homeowner, and customers could receive up to 48 hours of outage protection depending on how charged the battery is at the time.

El Paso Electric says there is no cost to participate in the program.

In addition, some customers could receive a financial incentive.

The utility says it will offer $250 per battery, with the standard setup including two batteries, for a total incentive of up to $500 for the first 500 qualifying customers.

Some El Paso residents said the idea has potential but also raised questions.

“I think it will open the doors to see what new alternatives are out there for us homeowners and other people here in the community,” said Jesse Esparza, an El Paso resident.

Another resident said the incentive makes the program more appealing but still raises concerns.

“It sounds like a really good idea, especially if there’s a $500 incentive and it’s free,” the resident said. “It almost sounds too good to be true.”

According to El Paso Electric, customers who receive the incentive must agree to host the battery systems for 10 years.

The utility says ending that agreement early would result in a $250 charge per battery.

Homeowners can check if they qualify and apply through the Base Power website.

