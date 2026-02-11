Sydney Sweeney, Charli xcx and Ethan Hawke Power Berlin Hot List


The film festival’s hottest sales titles span anime, horror, documentary and prestige drama as international cinema enjoys its strongest moment in years.

(Clockwise from top left): ‘A Prayer for the dying’, Charli xcx, ‘Josephine’, Sydney Sweeney

Lukasz Bak, Joe Maher/Getty Images, Greta Zozula, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As the first major movie market of the year, Berlin’s EFM is a barometer of indie industry sentiment and international purchasing power. Much is made of one-off deals out of Sundance, but the volume of global pre-sales signed at Berlin’s Grand Hyatt, Ritz-Carlton, and Adlon hotel suites every February dwarfs even the biggest domestic deals.

The package business — movie ideas with a script, director, and talent attachments seeking financing — will again be the source of the real heat in the chilly German capital. New projects with Sydney Sweeney, Charlie xcx, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Ethan Hawke, and Zoe Saldana are among the biggest and buzziest ahead of EFM 2026.

But this year’s Oscar race underscored the growing strength of international films. Titles such as Sentimental Value, It Was Just an Accident, and Sirat (with 13 Oscar nominations between them) have broken out of the arthouse niche, combining awards traction with eight-figure box office returns. That momentum plays directly to Berlin’s strengths in the finished film business.

As THR‘s annual hot list of Berlin’s buzziest market titles attests, a surprising number of movies in the official competition, across all genres — from Japanese anime to political documentaries — arrive without U.S. deals in place, suggesting this year’s Berlin could also be a source of bidding wars and domestic pick-ups.





