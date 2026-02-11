Dalton Knecht remains with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2026 NBA trade deadline.
Following LA’s recent win against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers assigned Knecht to the NBA G League squad, the South Bay Lakers. He was sent down with Adou Thiero, who is recovering from a sprained right MCL.
As for Knecht, he isn’t currently dealing with any setbacks. The roster move is likely just a way to get Knecht some extra reps after he logged a DNP in Saturday’s game against the Warriors.
The Lakers took down the Warriors with a 105-99 victory.
On Sunday, the South Bay Lakers are going through a practice session, preparing for their next matchup, which takes place on Wednesday, February 11, against the San Diego Clippers.
Before that, the LA Lakers will take part in two games, firing up a back-to-back on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, concluding with a Tuesday matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.
The move to the G League on Sunday could be temporary for Knecht, who hasn’t been a full-time rotational player in some time. However, the plan for the second-year sharpshooter is unclear.
When Knecht last appeared on the court, the Lakers were taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. He checked in for just three minutes. He scored two points on 1-1 shooting from the field.
More Lakers News: Is Lakers Star LeBron James Still a Cowboys Fan?
This year, Knecht has appeared in 41 games for the Lakers. He is shooting 44 percent from the field, and making just 31 percent of his threes to average 4.6 points per game.
Leading up to the trade deadline, the sophomore former first-round pick reportedly requested a trade. With the deadline in the rearview, it’s clear the Lakers couldn’t find a deal worth making. As a result, Knecht will finish out the season with the Lakers, who are 32-19 on the year, sitting fifth in the Western Conference.
For all the latest NBA news and rumors, head over to Newsweek Sports