Gakpo gives Netherlands the lead in Malta

Image source, Getty Images

While this match is a friendly, there are plenty of World Cup qualifiers going on at the moment.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has scored a penalty to give the Netherlands an early lead in their away match at Malta in Group G, after Finland beat Lithuania 2-1 earlier on.

In Group C, Scotland are hosting Greece and it is goalless in that one after 20 minutes. You can follow that match here. Group leaders Denmark are 2-0 up in their away game against Belarus, with Rasmus Hojlund, on loan at Napoli from Manchester United, among the scorers.

Former Stoke and West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has scored for Austria and they lead 2-0 against San Marino in Group H.