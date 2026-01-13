On December 10, 2025, Rockstar added a long-requested feature to GTA Online, and one that most fans feel is a trial run for an even more detailed rollout in the next iteration of the sandbox: a mission creator. Allowing players to “design and publish” their own missions within GTA Online, creators can set and tweak objectives, characters and mechanics to create their own scenarios, and then share them with the wider playerbase.

An omnipresent hazard with community creation tools is content created in bad taste, and soon enough Rockstar had an absolute all-timer on its hands. One player used the tools to put together a mission called “We are Charlie Kirk”, in which players recreate the assassination of the rightwing political commentator and content creator Charlie Kirk. Kirk was making a public appearance at Utah Valley University in September last year when he was shot and killed. His alleged killer is in custody and awaiting trial, with prosecutors intending to seek the death penalty.

