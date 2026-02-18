Everything that happened on Day 11 at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics 2026

Who’s the youngest Winter Olympian this year? And who is the oldest?
United States halfpipe skier Abby Winterberger is the youngest competitor at these games at only 15.
The Californian is the U.S. halfpipe champion but the only club-level athlete to qualify, bypassing the usual national rookie and pro-teams pathway.
The oldest? Rich Ruohonen is a personal injury lawyer and on the curling team as an alternate.
The 54-year-old became the oldest ever American to compete in the Games after coming on Thursday as the U.S. were trailing Switzerland 8-2.
How steep are the slopes actually?
Very. While categorizations differ between continents and ski fields, a black slope is usually defined as having a maximum gradient of above 40 per cent.
The Stelvio course in Bormio, where men’s downhill racing is taking place, has a maximum gradient of 63 per cent and the Olympia delle Tofane slope in Cortina has a maximum gradient of 65 per cent.
Why are skiers and snowboarders taping their legs?
In these events most athletes wear baggier clothing for comfort, freedom of movement and personal fashion.
With competition getting bigger and better, more athletes able to complete more spins and flips than ever before, more speed is needed.
As such, some skiers and snowboarders at this Olympics have tightly wrapped bands of duct tape around their legs to take in the excess material and become more aerodynamic.
Where’s the next Winter Olympics?
The 2030 Games will take place in the French region of the Alps in France.