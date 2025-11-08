As reported by self-proclaimed “pop culture investigator” Sloan Hooks, Zendaya doesn’t want her A-lister status harmed by the controversies that seem to be surrounding Sweeney.
Hooks stated, “Zendaya has always been a star, but since the last season of ‘Euphoria’, she has bumped up to an A-lister, and I don’t think she wants Sydney Sweeney’s drama dragging her down.”
Continuing his report, Hooks added that while Sweeney has no hard feelings for anyone and probably will be down to do press with everyone,…