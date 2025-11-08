The brackets are set for the 57th TSSAA High School Football Playoffs, and teams across Tennessee are ready to begin their march toward the BlueCross Bowl State Championships, which will take place in just four weeks at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

All first-round games are scheduled to kick off at 7 PM local time this Friday night. Brackets and team rosters for the 2025 postseason are available at TSSAAsports.com or through the Playoff Headquarters link below.

Fans can purchase advance tickets for $8 through GoFan, or buy tickets at the gate for $10.

As we enter the postseason, we ask for everyone’s support in helping ensure that our events take place in an atmosphere of respect and sportsmanship. The spirit of good sportsmanship is the foundation of every great sporting event, and your positive participation can make a lasting impact, bringing out the best in our student-athletes and reflecting the values your communities are proud to uphold.

Let’s all remember that the competition belongs on the field, not in the stands. Reacting with positivity, applauding great effort on both sides, and discouraging any form of unsportsmanlike behavior all help create a welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone in attendance.

Live Streaming Video on NFHS Network

Nearly 40 playoff games will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network at NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network app. Click the button below for a complete list of all live events.

Games not covered by the NFHS Network can be streamed live by other providers. These live game streams can be found at the following link. Stream producers can gain approval and appear on this list by completing the form linked on the Media page of TSSAA.org.

Playoff Pairings

Class 1A



Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Hampton (9-1) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Rockwood (6-4)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Midway (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Cosby (6-4)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Oliver Springs (6-4) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] North Greene (6-4)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Cloudland (5-5) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Coalfield (8-2)

Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] South Pittsburg (9-1) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Red Boiling Springs (0-10)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Jo Byrns (5-5) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Whitwell (3-7)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Robertson Innovation (2-8) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Sale Creek (9-1)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Copper Basin (3-7) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Clay Co. (9-1)

Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Richland (8-2) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Collinwood (3-7)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] McEwen (5-4) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Eagleville (6-4)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Wayne Co. (4-6) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Fayetteville (4-5)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Huntland (6-4) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] McKenzie (9-1)

Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Dresden (8-2) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] Middleton (4-6)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Oakhaven (7-3) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Greenfield (6-4)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Memphis Westwood (5-5) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] South Fulton (8-2)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Humboldt (5-5) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Memphis Middle College (8-1)



Class 2A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Happy Valley (10-0) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Tellico Plains (5-5)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Oneida (5-5) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] West Greene (1-9)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Polk Co. (5-5) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] South Greene (7-3)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Cumberland Gap (3-7) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Eagleton (7-3)

Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Marion Co. (9-1) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Jackson Co. (6-4)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Cannon Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Grundy Co. (7-3)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Smith Co. (4-6) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Bledsoe Co. (8-2)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] York Institute (1-9) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Gordonsville (10-0)

Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Lewis Co. (9-1) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Houston Co. (4-6)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] East Nashville (4-5) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Adamsville (7-3)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] East Hickman (4-5) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Mt. Pleasant (8-2)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Riverside (3-7) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] East Robertson (10-0)

Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Milan (9-0) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] MASE (5-5)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Mitchell (6-4) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Peabody (8-2)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Memphis Business (6-4) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Huntingdon (9-1)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] JCM (5-5) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Fairley (8-2)



Class 3A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-0) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Kingston (6-3)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] McMinn Central (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Pigeon Forge (4-6)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Sweetwater (6-4) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Unicoi Co. (8-2)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Johnson Co. (3-7) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Meigs Co. (9-1)

Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Tyner (9-1) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Watertown (5-5)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Sequatchie Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Brainerd (1-8)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Forrest (7-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Chattanooga Prep (4-6)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Chattanooga Central (1-9) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Giles Co. (7-3)

Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] WH Heritage (7-3) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Sycamore (6-4)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Waverly (9-1) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Maplewood (3-6)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Camden (5-5) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Westmoreland (5-5)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Stratford (3-6) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Fairview (8-2)

Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Westview (9-0) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] Hamilton (3-7)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Bolton (5-3) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Dyersburg (6-4)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Wooddale (6-4) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Covington (9-1)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Bolivar Central (5-5) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Melrose (8-1)



Class 4A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Greeneville (9-1) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Knoxville Carter (6-4)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Alcoa (9-1) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Cherokee (7-3)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Gibbs (8-2) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Elizabethton (8-2)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Volunteer (7-3) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Anderson Co. (7-2)

Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Red Bank (6-4) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Macon Co. (7-3)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Stone Memorial (9-1) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Loudon (5-5)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] White Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Hixson (5-5)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Signal Mountain (4-6) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Upperman (8-2)

Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Marshall Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Liberty Creek (3-7)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Springfield (9-1) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Creek Wood (3-7)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] White House (4-6) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Spring Hill (4-5)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Battle Creek (4-6) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Pearl Cohn (6-4)

Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] South Gibson (7-3) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] Millington (4-6)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Kirby (6-4) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Crockett Co. (8-2)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Lakeland Prep (4-6) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Dyer Co. (8-2)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Lexington (7-3) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Haywood (8-2)



Class 5A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Sevier Co. (9-1) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Knoxville West (4-5)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Knoxville Central (8-2) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] David Crockett (4-6)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Knoxville Halls (5-4) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Tennessee (6-4)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Morristown West (3-7) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Powell (8-1)

Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Rhea Co. (9-1) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Lawrence Co. (7-3)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Lincoln Co. (8-2) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] McMinn Co. (6-4)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Tullahoma (5-5) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Walker Valley (7-3)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] East Hamilton (8-2) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Columbia (6-3)

Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Page (9-0) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Hendersonville (4-5)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Station Camp (5-5) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Centennial (4-5)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Portland (5-5) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Nolensville (7-3)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] James Lawson (3-6) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Beech (8-1)

Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Henry Co. (6-3) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] Memphis Overton (4-6)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Munford (9-1) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Kenwood (6-4)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Brighton (3-7) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Kirkwood (8-2)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Dickson Co. (6-4) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Memphis Central (8-2)



Class 6A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Dobyns Bennett (9-1) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Farragut (3-7)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Oak Ridge (9-1) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Science Hill (7-3)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Bradley Central (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Jefferson Co. (8-2)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] West Ridge (6-4) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Maryville (9-1)

Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Oakland (10-0) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Cookeville (4-6)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Lebanon (8-2) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Riverdale (7-3)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Gallatin (6-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Blackman (9-1)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Smyrna (5-5) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Green Hill (8-2)

Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Clarksville (8-2) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Independence (4-5)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Brentwood (6-4) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Rossview (4-6)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Shelbyville (5-5) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Antioch (9-1)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Cane Ridge (4-5) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Ravenwood (10-0)

Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Collierville (7-3) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] White Station (3-7)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Germantown (7-3) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Houston (2-7)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Whitehaven (5-4) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Bartlett (4-6)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Arlington (7-3) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Southwind (10-0)

Class A

Game 101: [E #1] Providence Christian (8-2) – Bye

Game 102: [M #2] Friendship Christian (8-2) vs [W #4] Tipton-Rosemark (4-6)

Game 103: [W #1] USJ (9-1) – Bye

Game 104: [M #3} DCA (6-4) vs [E #4] Providence Academy (4-5)

Game 105: [M #1] Nashville Christian (10-0) – Bye

Game 106: [W #3] Jackson Christian (8-2) vs [E #3] Concord Christian (5-3)

Game 107: [W #2] Trinity Christian (8-2) vs [M #4] Franklin Christian (6-4)

Game 108: [E #2] MTCS (5-3) vs [E #5] Chattanooga Grace (0-8)

Class AA

Game 101: [W #1] Lausanne (6-3) vs [M #5] Davidson Academy (6-4)

Game 102: [M #3] Goodpasture (7-3) vs [E #4] CAK (6-4)

Game 103: [M #1] FRA (8-1) vs [E #6] Lakeway Christian (3-7)

Game 104: [W #3] ECS (3-7) vs [E #3] Silverdale (6-4)

Game 105: [E #1] Boyd Buchanan (9-0) vs [M #6] JPII (3-7)

Game 106: [W #2] Northpoint Christian (7-3) vs [M #4] Franklin Grace (7-3)

Game 107: [M #2] BGA (9-1) vs [E #5] Notre Dame (5-5)

Game 108: [E #2] Knoxville Grace (8-2) vs [W #4] St. George’s (6-4)

Class AAA

Game 101: [E #5] Knox Catholic (5-4) vs [W #4] Christian Brothers (5-5)

Game 102: [E #1] Baylor (9-0) – Bye

Game 103: [W #6] Father Ryan (1-9) vs [E #3] McCallie (8-2)

Game 104: [W #2] Briarcrest (7-3) – Bye

Game 105: [E #6] CPA (2-8) vs [W #3] Lipscomb Academy (3-7)

Game 106: [E #2] Ensworth (7-3) – Bye

Game 107: [W #5] MUS (6-4) vs [E #4] MBA (5-4)

Game 108: [W #1] Brentwood Academy (9-0) – Bye

