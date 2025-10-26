The Falcons changed wide receiver Drake London’s game status to questionable on Saturday. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice with a hip injury and did not receive a game designation.

London has 38 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons also placed inside linebacker Divine Deablo on injured reserve with a fractured left forearm.

In six games, he had a half sack, a fumble recovery, four pass breakups and 24 tackles.

The Falcons also activated safety Jordan Fuller from injured reserve. He was designated to return on Oct. 16 after being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 13 with a knee injury.

Although Fuller did not play in Week 7, he has been a full participant in practice since his 21-day window opened.

He played only one defensive snap and 16 on special teams snaps in the Falcons’ Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Falcons also signed inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison to the active roster and elevated wide receiver Dylan Drummond and quarterback Easton Stick from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Harrison last played in Week 18 of the 2024 season for the Colts. He signed with the Falcons in the offseason and has spent the season on the team’s practice squad. Harrison has seven years of playing experience across three teams, making 48 starts with 84 appearances in his career.

Stick will backup Kirk Cousins, who will start in place of the injured Michael Penix.