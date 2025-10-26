More than 150 Hamas prisoners were photographed enjoying the good life in a ritzy, five-star hotel in Egypt after being freed as part of the Gaza peace deal — but have now apparently ditched their lush digs.

The Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel in Cairo had been the upscale landing spot for 154 terrorists recently released from Israeli confinement in the initial stages of President Trump’s historic 20-point Gaza peace deal, the Daily Mail reported.

The killers were photographed sipping cappuccinos, noshing on fine dining, and dabbling in the world-class amenities of the lavish hotel.

The Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel is a five-star establishment owned by Marriott. Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel

But as of Saturday the ex-prisoners had left their luxury stay, Marriott officials confirmed to the Times of Israel.

Many of those militants at the hotel celebrated the wedding of Akram Abu Bakr — who is responsible for dozens of shootings and bombings, according to the Mail.

Some of the freed prisoners were notorious terrorists responsible for heinous acts of violence against Israelis.

Mahmoud Issa, 57, was imprisoned in 1993 for abducting and murdering a border police officer. The Palestinian Information Center

Mahmoud Issa, 57, had been imprisoned since 1993 for abducting and murdering border police officer Nissim Toledano. Samir Abu Nima, 64, was jailed in 1983 for a bus bombing in Jerusalem that killed six people including an 11-year-old boy. And Muhammad Zawahara, 52, took part in a deadly 2024 shooting near a Jerusalem check-point area.

When the cadre of bad apples weren’t poolside, they made themselves at home amongst the resort’s other guests who were seemingly unaware that they were brushing shoulders with the Palestinian terrorists.

During Abu Bakr’s wedding, which was reportedly held on Oct. 18, a Christian couple was also getting married in a nearby room at the massive hotel — with ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” playing the background as the terrorists took family photos, the DailyMail reported.

Many of the cold-blooded killers and ideological maniacs were spotted enjoying the luxe resort, though they are no longer there, according to reports. Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel

Akram Abu Bakr, responsible for dozens of shootings and bombings, celebrated his wedding at the hotel on Saturday, Oct. 18. Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel

“These men are terrorists, convicted of bombing buses, murdering students, and kidnapping teenagers,” David Mencer, of the Prime Minister of Israel’s office told the Mail.

“Israel freed them not to reward evil but because we value human life above all. A bitter price, but one our people have paid across the ages to reclaim kin from the hand of Jew-haters.”

Under the terms of the Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, Israel freed over 2,000 security prisoners — 250 who were serving life sentences for deadly terror attacks — in exchange for all living Israeli captives and the remains of the slain hostages still in Hamas custody, according to the Times of Israel.

The terror group has yet to return all of the bodies of the slain captives.