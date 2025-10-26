Clayton Kershaw will be on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series roster against the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Dave Roberts said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer last pitched in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Phillies, a game in which he gave up six hits and five runs. He had previously been left off the Wild Card roster against the Reds.

He was on the team’s NL Championship Series roster but did not make an appearance in the four-game sweep.

Kershaw announced in September that he would retire at the end of this season. The 11-time All-Star and 2014 NL MVP has also won three Cy Young awards during his career. Kershaw was a World Series champion in 2020 and 2024.

Left-hander Blake Snell will start for Los Angeles in Friday’s Game 1 in his first Series appearance since 2020, when he started Game 6 for Tampa Bay against the Dodgers.

