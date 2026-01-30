Social media influencer and WeWoreWhat founder Danielle Bernstein has called off her engagement.

Bernstein took to Instagram on Friday to make the shock announcement to her 3.2 million followers that she has split from real estate broker Cooper Weisman.

It read: ‘I’ve been quiet about my personal life recently and wasn’t ready to speak on it until now.

‘We are stepping away from our relationship with love and respect. There’s no big dramatic reason – sometimes it is simply not the right forever.

‘I’m not sure what the future holds, but this choice took courage. I would really appreciate privacy and grace for both of us during this time. Thank you for the support.’

Bernstein, originally from Great Neck, Long Island, and Weisman got engaged in June and the social media star had been documenting her wedding journey online.

She had previously divided fans with her own engagement party dress as well as the strict dress codes for guests in order to match her ‘theme.’

But that appears to have now come to an end just months after the Daily Mail laid bare the dark side of ‘America’s most hated influencer.’

Social media influencer and WeWoreWhat founder Danielle Bernstein has called off her engagement

Bernstein took to Instagram on Friday to make the shock announcement to her 3.2 million followers that she has split from real estate broker Cooper Weisman

Bernstein launched WeWoreWhat in 2010 while attending the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan as a personal blog where she shared photos that she took of NYC’s street-style.

But she dropped out just one year later, after rapidly turning WeWoreWhat into a money-making business.

‘Slowly but surely brands started reaching out to send me products to post and promote, which is when I realized this was something I could monetize,’ she told Forbes in 2017.

That same year, she made the publication’s coveted 30 Under 30 list at just 24 years old. As Bernstein’s legion of Instagram followers grew, so did her personal brand.

In 2019, she launched her own swimwear line. That was quickly followed by a denim line, a line of activewear and an exclusive collaboration with Macy’s. By 2020, WeWoreWhat became an online shop for wardrobe staples, where prices currently range from $29 to $495.

In just 10 years, Bernstein had transformed WeWoreWhat from a personal style blog into a fashion empire.

The fashion influencer became such a prominent name that she also released her own autobiography, called This is Not a Fashion Story: Taking Chances, Breaking Rules, and Being a Boss in the Big City – which became a New York Times best seller.

But Bernstein has also come up against a barrage of criticism during her rise to fame – including claims that she copied other companies with her products.

Bernstein, originally from Great Neck, Long Island, and Weisman got engaged in June and the social media star had been documenting her wedding journey online

Most famously, in May 2018, the influencer was accused of copying the designs from brands like Foundrae, Retrouvaí, Bondeye Jewelry, and Tiffany & Co. after she released a jewelry collaboration with Lulu DK.

Instagram account Diet Prada posted a series of photos comparing Danielle’s pieces to those from the other brands, while pointing out the similarities between them.

At the time, Danielle claimed the designs were inspired by her late grandfather and were not taken from the other brands. She later removed several of the products from circulation.

In July 2020, she came under fire again when she was accused of copying a small Latina-owned business created by a woman named Karen Perez, after she released a line of face masks which had chains attached to them.

Diet Prada posted about the allegations and after the backlash, Danielle donated the masks to healthcare workers and took down her posts promoting them online.

She also shared message on her Instagram saying that the accusations were ‘false.’