• The Tar Heels (16-4 overall, 4-3 ACC) return to action on Saturday, January 31, at Georgia Tech.• Tip time is 2 p.m. on the ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dennis Scott).• The Yellow Jackets are 11-10, 2-6 in the ACC after consecutive losses to Clemson and at Virginia Tech.• Carolina last played one week ago, an 85-80 win at Virginia. The Tar Heels trailed 43-27 late in the first half but went on a 31-14 run to take the lead seven-plus minutes into the second half.three-point play gave UNC the lead for good with 2:51 remaining, and he hit a three-pointer a minute later to increase Carolina’s advantage to seven.basket with 31 seconds to play sealed the win, the Tar Heels’ second in a row in Charlottesville.• Wilson led UNC with 20 points, tying UNC freshman records for consecutive double-figure scoring games to begin a career (20) and 20-point games (14).• Stevenson scored a season-high 17 points, all in the final 12:42.• It was the Tar Heels’ largest comeback win since they beat UCLA last season in Madison Square Garden, also when trailing by 16.• It was Carolina’s third win over an AP-ranked team this season. The Tar Heels beat No. 19 Kansas in Chapel Hill, No. 18 Kentucky in Rupp Arena and No. 14 Virginia in John Paul Jones Arena, where UNC is now 6-8.• Following wins last week over Notre Dame and Virginia, the Tar Heels moved up six spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 16.• Carolina is 2-3 on the road this season and 4-4 in games away from Chapel Hill. That includes a 1-3 mark in ACC play and 1-0 in Atlanta. The Tar Heels defeated Ohio State, 71-70, in State Farm Arena on December 20 in the CBS Sports Classic.• Georgia Tech is 10-4 at home with ACC losses to Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Clemson.

UNC-GEORGIA TECH



• Carolina is 73-28 all-time against Georgia Tech, including a win last season and wins in four of the last five games.



• The Tar Heels are 23-16 on the road against the Yellow Jackets, including 17-14 in McCamish Pavilion, formerly Alexander Memorial Coliseum. Carolina is 5-3 since 2014, when the arena was renovated and renamed McCamish Pavilion.



• Last season, the Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech, 68-65, in Chapel Hill in the ACC opener for both teams. Seth Trimble went 8 for 9 from the line, led Carolina with 19 points and had seven rebounds and four steals. The game was tied nine times and there were 12 lead changes. Both teams shot under 40% from the floor and combined for 32 turnovers.



• The Yellow Jackets overcame an 11-point deficit in the first half to edge Carolina, 74-73, on 1/30/2024, the last time the teams met in McCamish Pavilion. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 28 points. The loss snapped a 10-game UNC win streak.



• Freshman forward Caleb Wilson is from Atlanta. He led Holy Innocents Episcopal School to the 2025 private school state title and was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Georgia.

CAROLINA & THE ACC



• This is the 73rd season of competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels were a charter member of the league, which began play in the 1953-54 season.



• Carolina is the only school with 50 or more combined ACC men’s basketball championships (33 regular season and 18 Tournament). Duke is second with 44 (21 regular season and 23 Tournament) and NC State is next with 18 (seven regular season and 11 Tournament).



• Hubert Davis is 60-27 in regular-season ACC games. Only one other team has more ACC wins in the last five seasons.



• Davis led the Tar Heels to ACC records of 15-5, 11-9, 17-3 and 13-7 in the previous four seasons. The 2023-24 team won the regular-season title, Carolina’s 33rd.



• Carolina is 775-323 (.706) in regular-season ACC games. The 775 wins are the most in ACC history. Duke is second with 745.

FRONTCOURT FORCE



• Junior center Henri Veesaar and freshman forward Caleb Wilson are combining for 36.5 points and 18.9 rebounds per game. They have blocked 51 shots, have 96 assists, shot 60.7% from the floor and attempted 241 free throws.



• Wilson is averaging 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, while Veesaar is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.



• The last pair of Tar Heels to average 16 points and eight rebounds in a season was Jerry Stackhouse and Rasheed Wallace in 1994-95.



• Combined, they have 21 double-doubles and scored 20 or more points 19 times.



• Per BartTorvik.com, Wilson leads the country in dunks with 62, while Veesaar is ninth with 40.



• Either Veesaar or Wilson has led the team in scoring 18 times in 20 games and in rebounds 18 times.



• They account for 44.2% of Carolina’s scoring, 47.1% of the rebounds and 46.9% of the field goals made.

DOUBLE TROUBLE



• Caleb Wilson (11) and Henri Veesaar (10) rank one-two in the ACC and ninth and 14th, respectively, in the nation in double-doubles.



• Veesaar and Wilson both have recorded double-doubles in points and rebounds seven times (NC Central, St. Bonaventure, Kentucky, Georgetown, Ohio State, ECU and Florida State).



• Their seven games with double-doubles by both players already equal the third-most in a season by a pair of Tar Heels.

DOUBLE-DOUBLES BY TWO TAR HEELS IN SAME GAME, SEASON



John Henson & Tyler Zeller 2011-12 9



Rusty Clark & Larry Miller 1966-67 8



Henri Veesaar & Caleb Wilson , 2025-26 7



Pete Brennan & Lennie Rosenbluth 1955-56 7



Phil Ford & Mitch Kupchak 1975-76 6



Lee Dedmon & Charlie Scott 1969-70 6



Brennan & Rosenbluth 1956-57 6



Brennan & Joe Quigg 1956-57 6

WILSON: MIDSEASON AWARDS CANDIDATE



• Caleb Wilson is one of the most productive and engaging freshman in Carolina Basketball history.



• On January 29, the Atlanta Tipoff Club named Wilson one of 25 players on the midseason watch list for the National Defensive Player of the Year.



• Wilson was one of 25 players named to the midseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, presented to the National Player of the Year by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, and the USBWA’s Oscar Roberston Trophy.



• He was also one of 15 players named to the Midseason Watch List for the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year award.



• The 6-10 Atlanta native has made an immediate impact on the Tar Heel record book, becoming the first freshman to score 20 or more points in six consecutive games. The previous record was five by College Basketball Hall of Famer Phil Ford in 1974-75.



• Wilson has scored 20 or more points 14 times, including a season-high 26-point performance at Stanford. His 14 20-point games have already tied Tyler Hansbrough for UNC’s single-season rookie record. Hansbrough scored 20 or more 14 times in earning first-team All-America and first-team All-ACC honors in 2005-06.



• Hansbrough, Rashad McCants, Wilson and Ford are the only UNC freshmen with 10 or more 20-point games.

20-Point Games by a UNC Freshman



Caleb Wilson , 2025-26 14



Tyler Hansbrough, 2005-06 14



Rashad McCants, 2002-03 12



Phil Ford, 1974-75 10

• Wilson leads the Tar Heels in scoring, rebounding, offensive rebounds, steals, free throws (made and attempted) and blocks and is second in assists (five off the lead) and field goal percentage.



• His scoring average of 19.9 points per game is on pace to set the UNC freshman record.



• In seven ACC games, Wilson is averaging 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists

SINGLE-SEASON SCORING, UNC FRESHMAN



19.9 Caleb Wilson , 2025-26



18.9 Tyler Hansbrough, 2005-06



18.5 Cole Anthony, 2019-20



17.0 Rashad McCants, 2002-03



16.7 Joseph Forte, 1999-2000

• Hansbrough (in 2005-06) is the only Tar Heel freshman to lead the team in both scoring and rebounding. He also led the team as a freshman in steals. No Tar Heel freshman has ever led the team in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals.



• Joseph Forte (16.7 ppg in 1999-2000), McCants (17.0 in 2002-03), Hansbrough (18.9 in 2005-06), Harrison Barnes (co-leader at 15.7 in 2010-11) and Cole Anthony (18.5 in 2019-20) are the freshmen who have led UNC in scoring.



• Hansbrough (7.8 rpg in 2005-06), Antawn Jamison (9.7 in 1995-96) and J.R. Reid (7.4 in 1986-87) are the freshmen who led UNC in rebounding.



• Wilson is averaging 10.1 rebounds per game. The UNC freshman record is 9.6 per game in 1995-96 by Jamison.

SINGLE-SEASON REBOUNDING, UNC FRESHMAN



10.1 Caleb Wilson , 2025-26



9.6 Antawn Jamison, 1995-96



8.3 Armando Bacot, 2019-20



7.8 Tyler Hansbrough, 2005-06



7.8 Sam Perkins, 1980-81

• Eighteen Tar Heels have averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in a season, but none of them were a freshman.



• He has scored in double figures in all 20 games and has 11 double-doubles, the second-most by a Carolina freshman. He has 12 or more rebounds in 10 of his 11 double-doubles, including a season-high 16 vs. Florida State.

Double-Doubles by a UNC Freshman



(all points and rebounds)



13 Antawn Jamison, 1995-96



11 Caleb Wilson , 2025-26



11 Armando Bacot, 2019-20



9 J.R. Reid, 1986-87



9 Sam Perkins, 1980-81

• With his 20 points at Virginia, Wilson tied Rashad McCants (2002-03) for the longest streak of double-figure scoring games by a UNC freshman to begin a season.



• Wilson leads the ACC in double-doubles (11) and rebounds per game (10.1). He is second among all freshmen nationally in double-doubles and is tied for third in rebounding.



• In Carolina’s 79-66 win over Florida State, Wilson became the sixth Tar Heel ever with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game, joining an illustrious list of Tar Heels that includes Billy Cunningham, Mitch Kupchak, James Worthy, Forte and Luke Maye.



• Against the Seminoles, Wilson became the third Tar Heel ever to lead UNC outright in a game in points, rebounds, assists and blocks (joining Jerry Stackhouse vs. Murray State on 3/17/1995 and Mike O’Koren vs. Detroit on 12/4/1978).



• Wilson set a UNC freshman record with four consecutive double-doubles against Radford, NC Central, Navy and St. Bonaventure. Bacot (twice), Jamison and O’Koren were the only Tar Heel freshmen with three in a row.



• Against Navy, he became the first Tar Heel ever to score 23 points, grab 12 rebounds, make three blocks and have four steals in any game.



• He netted 22 points vs. Central Arkansas and 24 vs. Kansas to become the first Tar Heel freshman ever to score more than 20 points in his first two games.



• Wilson compiled a game-high 24 points with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win over Kansas. He became just the second Tar Heel freshman (with Coby White against Virginia Tech in 2018-19) and the fourth Tar Heel regardless of class (with Walter Davis and O’Koren) to have at least 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a game.



• His 22 points in the opener vs. Central Arkansas were the fourth-most by a Tar Heel freshman in his debut since first-year players became eligible in 1972-73.

VEESAAR A DUAL THREAT



• Red-shirt junior center Henri Veesaar , a transfer from Arizona, leads the team in field goal shooting (63.0%) and three-point accuracy (47.3%), is second in scoring (16.6), rebounding (8.8) and blocks (23).



• The Estonia native scored the game-winner against Ohio State, had a game-high 17 points in the win at Kentucky and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds in the win over Georgetown.



• Veesaar has 10 double-doubles as a Tar Heel, the first 10 of his collegiate career. He played in 66 games over two seasons at Arizona.



• He is second in the ACC and 14th in the country in both field goal shooting and double-doubles. He’s also fifth in the ACC in rebounding and 10th in points per game.



• He scored in double figures in each of the first 19 games, a streak snapped at Virginia, when he scored seven.



• Veesaar has set numerous career bests as a Tar Heel, including points (26 vs. ETSU and Stanford), rebounds (15 vs. Georgetown), offensive rebounds (six vs. Florida State), blocks (five vs. NC Central), assists (five vs. Ohio State) and three-pointers (four vs. ECU).



• He has established career highs in rebounds four times – 10 vs. Central Arkansas, 11 vs. NC Central, 13 vs. St. Bonaventure and 15 vs. Georgetown.



• He has scored 20 or more points five times – 26 vs. ETSU and Stanford, 25 vs. Wake Forest, 24 vs. the Bonnies and 20 vs. Kansas. He had one 20-point game in his first two seasons at Arizona.



• Veesaar leads UNC in plus/minus at plus 271 and has led the Tar Heels in plus/minus six times, which also leads the team.

HENRI THE FIRST



• Henri Veesaar is Carolina’s first 7-footer ever to make multiple three-pointers.



• Veesaar is 26 for 55 from three and leads the team in three-point percentage (.473).



• He is tied for second on the team in three-pointers, three behind Luka Bogavac , in 36 fewer attempts.



• Prior to this season, two 7-footers made one three apiece. Serge Zwikker made a three in the ACC semifinals vs. Tim Duncan’s Wake Forest Demon Deacons on 3/8/1997 and Walker Kessler made one vs. Northeastern on 2/17/2021.



• Veesaar has made two or more three-pointers eight times this season, including a career-high four vs. ECU.

TRENDING TOPICS



• Since the beginning of ACC play on January 3 at SMU, the Tar Heels are second in the nation in offensive efficiency, averaging 131.2 points per 100 possessions. Illinois is first (131.7) and Houston, Wisconsin and Texas Tech rank third through fifth.



• Offensively, the Tar Heels are 16th in the country in assist/turnover ratio, 29th in turnovers, 43rd in field goal percentage, and 45th in assists per game and effective field goal percentage.



• The Tar Heels are 26th in the country in field goal percentage defense, holding their opponents to a combined 39.9% from the floor. They’ve held seven opponents below 35% and 11 under 40%.



• UNC is 11-0 this season and 56-4 under head coach Hubert Davis when holding opponents under 40% from the floor and 0-4 this season and 6-19 under Davis when the opponents make 50%.



• The Tar Heel defense is fifth in the country in two-point field goal percentage defense (43.8%) and 18th in effective field goal percentage (46.4%).



• The Tar Heels held each of their first 14 opponents to fewer than 75 points. It was the first time Carolina held its first 14 opponents under 75 points since 1981-82.



• Carolina is making 8.8 three-pointers per game, which would be the all-time single-season UNC record, edging the 8.67 made per game in 2018-19, when the Tar Heel lineup included Cameron Johnson, Coby White, Kenny Williams and Luke Maye.



• Carolina has made 10 or more three-pointers seven times this season, including 23 against Notre Dame and 10 at Virginia in the previous two games.



• In ACC play, both the Tar Heels and their opponents are making threes at a higher rate than all season. Carolina is averaging 9.4 threes in the seven ACC games, including 10 or more three times. The ACC opponents are hitting 12.3 three-pointers per game, including a five-game stretch from SMU to Cal when they made 70, the most UNC ever allowed over five games.



• Five different Tar Heels have made at least 23 three-pointers – Luka Bogavac (29), Derek Dixon (26), Kyan Evans (26), Henri Veesaar (26) and Jonathan Powell (23).

MOST THREE-POINTERS MADE PER GAME



8.80 in 2025-26 (176 in 20 games)



8.67 in 2018-19 (312 in 36 games)



8.41 in 2021-22 (328 in 39 games)



8.29 in 2002-03 (290 in 35 games)



8.25 in 1982-83 (132 in 16 games – ACC games only)

• Carolina is attempting 25.5 three-pointers per game, which would break the previous school record of 23.9 in 2018-19.



• The Tar Heels attempted a season-high 34 threes against Notre Dame and made a season-best 13 vs. the Irish on January 21.

MOST THREE-POINTERS ATTEMPTED PER GAME



25.45 in 2025-26 (509 in 20 games)



23.94 in 2018-19 (862 in 36 games)



23.49 in 2021-22 (916 in 39 games)



23.49 in 2002-03 (822 in 35 games)



22.95 in 2017-18 (849 in 37 games)

• The Tar Heels are making 8.8 threes per game while allowing 8.3. UNC is in on track to make more 3FG than its opponents for the fifth consecutive year. From 2006-07 to 2019-20, Carolina made more 3FGs one time (in 2012-13).



• The Tar Heels have won 19 straight games when making more three-pointers than their opponent. However, the opponents have made more threes in all four of UNC’s losses this season (by a combined 18 in the four games).



• Including the win over Notre Dame, Carolina has made 50% or better of its field goal attempts in 10 of the first 20 games. The Tar Heels are 44-2 under Davis when they make at least 50% from the floor.



• Michigan State and Virginia are the only teams this season to outrebound Carolina. The Tar Heels are 102-26 under Davis when they outrebound their opponents.



• The Tar Heels committed four turnovers at Virginia, which tied the sixth-fewest in Carolina history. UNC is averaging 9.85 turnovers, the fewest in UNC history (previous low is 10.08 in 2023-24).



• Carolina committed 12 turnovers in the last two games (eight vs. Notre Dame and four at Virginia), which equaled the third-fewest ever in consecutive games. The record is 11 vs. NC State and Virginia in the 1982 ACC Tournament and against Duke/Clemson in 2023-24.



• Carolina has committed fewer than 10 turnovers in seven of the last 12 games.



• Including this season, Davis’ teams have produced the four-lowest turnover per game averages and five of the six-lowest in UNC history.



• Carolina’s assist/turnover ratio of 1.73 is the best in UNC history (1.65 in 2015-16).



• The Tar Heels force 9.6 turnovers per game. Carolina is 340th in the nation in forced turnovers. The 9.6 turnovers are the fewest forced in a season by the Tar Heels (previous was 9.7 in 2021-22).

500+ WINS IN THE SMITH CENTER



• This is the 41st season the Tar Heels are playing in the Dean E. Smith Center.



• The win over Wake Forest on January 10 was UNC’s 500th in the Smith Center.



• Carolina is 501-90 in regular-season and NIT games in the Smith Center.



• UNC became the ninth current ACC team with 500 or more wins in their respective home venues.



• Carolina has won 84.8% of its games in the Smith Center. Only one team in the ACC that has 500 or more wins in its current venue has a higher winning percentage (.850 by Duke). Syracuse and Virginia are the only other ACC teams that have won 80% of their games in their current home arenas.



• Carolina’s first win in the Smith Center came 40 years ago this week, on 1/18/1986, when No. 1-ranked UNC defeated No. 3 Duke, 95-92.



• Carolina is 260-71 (.785) in ACC games in the Smith Center.



• The Tar Heels have won 12 straight games in the Smith Center, all this season.



• UNC has played 46.4% of its home games in the Smith Center (591 of 1,275).



• Carolina has played 154 different opponents in regular-season or NIT games in the Smith Center.



• The Smith Center is the fifth home venue for the Tar Heels. Carolina has won 501 games in the Smith Center, 210 in Woollen Gym (1939-65), 170 in Carmichael Auditorium (1965-86, 2010), 130 in the Indoor Athletic Court (1924-38) and 63 in Bynum Gym (1911-23).

IN-SEASON AWARDS



• Freshman forward Caleb Wilson has earned National Player-of-the-Week honors twice this season. He was one of five players named National Player of the Week by the USBWA for the week of November 3-9 and he won the award from Andy Katz at NCAA March Madness for this play the week of December 15-21.



• Wilson also was named ACC Freshman of the Week twice, following the games against Central Arkansas and Kansas and against ETSU and Ohio State.



• He is the first Tar Heel to win multiple ACC Freshman-of-the-Week awards since Caleb Love was a two-time recipient in 2021.



• Wilson also was the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week after the Central Arkansas and Kansas games.



• Wilson was the first Tar Heel freshman to also win ACC Player-of-the-Week honors since Cole Anthony in 2019-20.



• Wilson became the eighth Tar Heel to win ACC Player-of-the-Week honors as a freshman, joining Jerry Stackhouse (1994), Antawn Jamison (1996), Rashad McCants (2003), Tyler Hansbrough (2006), Brandan Wright (2007), Coby White (2019) and Anthony.

PROBABLE STARTERS VS. GEORGIA TECH



(based on the previous game vs. Virginia)



3 – Derek Dixon , Freshman, Guard



7 – Seth Trimble , Senior, Guard



4 – Jaydon Young , Junior, Guard



8 – Caleb Wilson , Freshman, Forward



13 – Henri Veesaar , R-Junior, Center

• Seth Trimble started 18 of UNC’s 37 games last season. Even with Trimble’s return, this is the first season in which UNC did not return a player who started at least half the games in the previous season since 2005-06, when the Tar Heels replaced all five starters from a national championship team.



• Carolina’s probable starters against Georgia Tech have made a combined 92 college starts. That includes 32 by Trimble, 25 by Henri Veesaar , 20 by freshman Caleb Wilson , 12 by Jaydon Young and three by freshman Derek Dixon .



• UNC has used five different starting lineups in the first 20 games. Veesaar and Wilson have started all 20 games.

PRESEASON ALL-ACC, POLL



• The Tar Heels were picked to finish third in the 18-team Atlantic Coast Conference by the media at the ACC’s preseason media day in Charlotte.



• Caleb Wilson was voted to the league’s preseason All-ACC second team and the All-Freshman team.



• UNC was picked No. 25 in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll.



• This is the 69th different season in the 78-year history of the AP poll the Tar Heels have been ranked at any point in the AP poll.

HUBERT DAVIS: YEAR FIVE



• The 2025-26 season is Hubert Davis ‘ fifth as head coach at the University of North Carolina and his 14th on the coaching staff at his alma mater. He is the only Tar Heel head coach to win 20 or more games in each of his first four seasons.



• Davis, 55 (turns 56 on May 17, 2026), has won National and ACC Coach-of-the-Year honors, led the Tar Heels to a national title game appearance, 116 wins, a 60-27 record and 25 road wins in ACC regular-season play, a regular-season ACC title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Only one other team has won more ACC games in the last four years.



• Two of his players – RJ Davis and Armando Bacot – rank second and third, respectively, in all-time UNC scoring, set numerous records and earned national and All-ACC awards.



• Carolina won its 100th game under Davis in the 2025 ACC Tournament, making him the third-fastest coach in UNC history and the sixth-fastest in ACC history to win 100 games. Only Duke’s Vic Bubas, UNC’s Roy Williams and Frank McGuire, Wake Forest’s Skip Prosser and Maryland’s Lefty Driesell reached 100 wins in fewer games than Davis (who won his 100th in 143 games).



• Under Davis, Carolina is 8-3 in NCAA Tournament play, including wins against three national championship-winning coaches (Baylor’s Scott Drew, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo) and three other coaches who have taken teams to the Final Four (Marquette’s Shaka Smart, UCLA’s Mick Cronin and San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher).



• Davis has led the Tar Heels to 17 wins over nationally-ranked opponents, including eight over top-10 teams (No. 4 Duke, No. 4 Baylor and No. 9 Duke in 2022; No. 6 Virginia in 2023; and No. 10 Tennessee, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 7 Duke and No. 9 Duke in 2024).

2025-26 SCHEDULE NOTES



• In ACC play, the Tar Heels play host to Florida State, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Syracuse (Feb. 2), Duke (Feb. 7), Pitt (Feb. 14), Louisville (Feb. 23), Virginia Tech (Feb. 28) and Clemson (March 3).



• Carolina plays at SMU, Stanford, Cal, Virginia, Georgia Tech (Jan. 31), Miami (Feb. 10), NC State (Feb. 17), Syracuse (Feb. 21) and Duke (March 7).



• UNC is not scheduled to play Boston College.



• This will mark the first season since 1919 the Tar Heels are not playing NC State in Chapel Hill.



• The Tar Heels played Kansas in Chapel Hill for the first time ever. Last year, the Jayhawks defeated UNC in Lawrence. The November 7 game was just the third on-campus matchup in 14 games between the Tar Heels and KU.



• The Tar Heels made their first trips as ACC opponents to SMU, Stanford and Cal.

CBS SPORTS CLASSIC EXTENSION



• UNC, Kansas, Kentucky and Ohio State will compete in the CBS Sports Classic the next four seasons.



• The Tar Heels are 8-4 in the event since the annual doubleheader was first played in December 2014.



• Next season, Carolina will play Kentucky on December 19, 2026, in Madison Square Garden.



• The Tar Heels will play Kansas in 2027-28, Ohio State in 2028-29 and Kentucky again in 2029-30.