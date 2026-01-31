'The Lincoln Lawyer' Renewed For Season 5

Ahead of The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Season 4 premiere on February 5, the hit Netflix and A+E Studios legal drama has been renewed for a fifth season. Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and be inspired by Resurrection Walk, the seventh book in the Lincoln Lawyer book series by author Michael Connelly.
The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie (Neve Campbell) and Lorna (Becki Newton), his driver and unofficial sponsor Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and the best investigator in town — and Lorna’s husband — Cisco (Angus Sampson).
At the end of the Season 3 finale, Mickey was pulled over and arrested after the body of a client was found in the trunk of his Lincoln. Next season will see Mickey defending himself as he goes on trial for murder. He will face off with the prosecutor on the case, Dana Berg (Constance Zimmer), who has ties to his first ex-wife, Maggie.
Season 4 is based on The Law of Innocence, the sixth book in Connelly’s series. Additional cast coming in this season include Krista Warner, Elliott Gould, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Javon Johnson, Nancy Silverton, Jason O’Mara, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, Kacey Montoya, Lana Parilla, Sasha Alexander, Cobie Smulders, Scott Lawrence, Jason Butler Harner and Kyle Richards.
“We’re so excited to share the upcoming fourth season with the audience on February 5th and even more excited to share the news that we’re already hard at work on the next one. Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we’ve taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we’re thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5,” co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said.
Season 4 is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson and Matthew J Lieberman. Kelley created the series for television, with Humphrey developing the book series for TV. A+E Studios is the studio.
