Marvel’s Wonder Man Now Streaming: Trailer, Cast & Where To Watch

Marvel Television introduces Wonder Man, a new show with a new hero and a fresh new twist on the Super Hero genre

Marvel’s latest show is unlike any other. Wonder Man is a genre-defying, character-driven series that follows Simon Williams on a deep, complex journey fighting to make it in Hollywood. Learn more about the MCU’s latest protagonist, watch the trailer, and get all the series details, including where to watch, and cast and character info.

Watch The Official Trailer For Marvel Television’s Wonder Man

Marvel’s Wonder Man Is Now Streaming On Disney+

What’s Marvel Television’s Wonder Man about?

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the super hero film “Wonder Man.” These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Where can I watch Wonder Man ?

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

When was Wonder Man be released?

The show took to the stage and made its streaming debut on January 27, 2026 at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

How many episodes will Wonder Man have?

The series features eight episodes, and all of them dropped at the same time on January 27.

Who is behind Wonder Man ?

The show was created by Destin Daniel Cretton (who previously directed Marvel Studios’ Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings) and Andrew Guest, with Guest also serving as showrunner for the series. Kevin Feige works as an executive producer alongside Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and both creators. Joel P. West is the composer for the series, having previously worked with Cretton on Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man Cast & Characters

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams / Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II makes his Marvel debut as Simon Williams, an aspiring but struggling actor, who pursues his big-break in Hollywood when he auditions for the lead role in “Wonder Man” — a remake of an in-universe Super Hero movie. Williams must fight to make his way in the industry while keeping his powers under wraps due to Hollywood’s ban on super powers.

Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery

Following his brief stint in the role of an international terrorist ( Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3 ) which led to a short period of imprisonment ( Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King ) and a mystical adventure in Ta Lo ( Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings ), the actor from Liverpool returns to Hollywood vying for his latest role in the “Wonder Man” remake. Portrayed by the award-winning Sir Ben Kingsley, Trevor Slattery forms an unexpected friendship with Simon Williams.

Other Cast & Characters

Rounding out the ensemble, Zlatko Burić plays Van Kovak, the legendary director behind the “Wonder Man” remake, and Arian Moayed reprises his role as Agent P. Cleary. Other cast members that are confirmed to appear include X Mayo, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers.

More About Wonder Man

Who is Wonder Man?

In Marvel Comics, Simon Williams a.k.a. Wonder Man is a Super Hero with ionic powers that he received through Baron Zemo’s experiments. He began his hero career as a member of the Avengers. Later, he pursues a career as an actor, which becomes one of his defining characteristics. Throughout his comic history, Wonder Man has had complicated relationships with other Marvel characters including Vision, Scarlet Witch, and his brother Eric Williams. Learn more about Wonder Man on Marvel.com .

How strong is Wonder Man?

In the comics, Wonder Man’s ionic powers grant him enhanced strength (he can lift in excess of 100 tons), durability, reflexes, and stamina. He is also capable of discharging his ionic energies and can even use them to fly. How his comic book powerset will be adapted in the MCU remains to be seen.

When was Wonder Man created and by who?

Created by the legendary Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck, Wonder Man made his Marvel Comics debut in 1964 in Avengers #9 .

What comics is Marvel Television’s Wonder Man based on?

The show isn’t based on any specific comics, instead drawing from various elements of the characters comic history with particular emphasis on Simon Williams’ identity as an actor.

Is Wonder Man a villain in the comics?

Technically not, but he did make his Marvel Comics debut as a villain before quickly having a change of heart and helping the Avengers.

Is Marvel Television’s Wonder Man part of the MCU?

Yes! The series is confirmed to be part of the MCU and even features Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley) who is returning from his previous MCU ventures.

