Report: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell expected to opt out of contract after 2026-27
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been able to find a groove once again at the end of January, currently riding a five-game win streak heading into a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
Despite injuries to some of Cleveland’s top players, franchise star Donovan Mitchell has been the most reliable player for the Cavs, averaging 32.6 points per game during the five-game stretch.
It seems that Mitchell has always been the guy to lean on for Cleveland since joining the team in 2022, and this could be the reason behind the 29-year-old’s upcoming decision this offseason.
Windhorst: Donovan Mitchell expected to opt out of contract after 2026-27
As Donovan Mitchell’s contract currently stands, he will earn a salary of $50.1 million next season, but has a $53.8 million player option for 2027-28.
In ESPN’s Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, the insider broke down a list of players who will be set to become free agents in 2027. He says that he expects Mitchell to decline his player option.
“Probably opting. Is it to resign in Cleveland, or is it to go somewhere else?” Windhorst said. “Or do the Cavs feel some pressure? That’s to be determined.”
This projection will likely stem from how Mitchell continues to play over the next year and a half. Right now, he’s on pace for the best season of his nine-year career.
Through 45 games, he’s averaging a career-high 29.4 points while adding 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals with a 48.4% field goal percentage.
There is still plenty of time before the MVP candidate must make a decision. However, it will remain a situation worth monitoring as Cleveland continues to push for a first Easter Conference Finals appearance since Mitchell arrived with the franchise.