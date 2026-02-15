February 14, 2026 — Rubio addresses allies at Munich Security Conference, Trump administration news

Russian opposition figure and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, who died two years ago, was killed while in prison by a lethal toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America, five European countries have said in a statement today.
Analyses of samples taken from Navalny’s body have “conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine,” the statement said. The substance is not found naturally in Russia, it added.
The five countries — UK, Sweden, France, Germany and The Netherlands — said Moscow “had the means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison” to Navalny while he was held in a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle.
Only “the Russian state had the combined means, motive and disregard for international law” to contribute to Navalny’s death, they added
The announcement came during the Munich Security Conference in Germany, during which Navalny’s death was announced in 2024.
At that time, Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya came on stage at the conference in tears and received a standing ovation.
“I am grateful to the European states for the meticulous work they carried out over two years and for uncovering the truth,” she said, adding: “Vladimir Putin is a murderer. He must be held accountable for all his crimes.”
Russian officials have repeatedly denied being responsible for Navalny’s death. CNN has reached out to the Kremlin for comment.
