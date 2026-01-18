“BREAKING NEWS,” Gianni Infantino crowed on Instagram, before the news release had even dropped. “UNBELIEVABLE.” He was trumpeting a number, 500 million — up from 350 million last week and 150 million late last month — the number of requests that FIFA claims it received for 2026 World Cup tickets.

“Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand — it’s a global statement,” Infantino, FIFA’s president, said.

But what he didn’t say, and what FIFA won’t say, is the story.

They have given us a big, round number. But it’s somewhat empty, or at least difficult to interpret, without more specific numbers — and namely, a breakdown of how those 500 million requests are distributed across the World Cup’s 104 matches.

Of course, there is “unprecedented” interest in the tournament as a whole, and especially in a few dozen high-profile matches. The question is whether there’s immense interest in, say, Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia — and, more importantly, whether FIFA’s prices have dampened that interest.

That there would be huge demand for 2026 World Cup games has long been obvious. With more teams and more games than ever before, in massive North American stadiums — most of them in the world’s richest and most diverse country — the tournament was always going to smash records. The 1994 World Cup in the U.S. remains the attendance standard-bearer, and that was with 24 teams. The 2026 field is twice as large.

But the “statement” that Infantino and FIFA want the 500 million figure to make is more extensive. Every announcement boasting “soaring global demand” — from the 5 million ticket requests in this application window’s first 24 hours to the 500 million in total — has come amid an uproar over prices. The statement, implicitly, is that despite all the criticism, people are willing to pay these prices; that demand is overwhelming supply; and that, if anything, World Cup tickets are actually underpriced.

FIFA launched 2026 World Cup ticket registration in September (Li Muzi / Xinhua / Getty Images)

In some cases, that statement is clearly valid. The “over 500 million” requests make it resounding. FIFA could, in fact, have charged much more for Portugal vs. Colombia or for any of Mexico’s matches. It could have even charged more than its current $8,680, $5,575 and $4,185 price points for the World Cup final.

But what about $500, $400 and $180 for Egypt vs. Iran? Or $450, $380 and $140 for Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast? Or, heck, $2,735, $1,940 and $1,120 for U.S. vs. Paraguay? Are there millions of requests for those matches?

The big, round number — “a new benchmark for demand in the history of world sport,” FIFA said — suggests that stadiums will be full and demand is sufficient across the board.

But it’s also entirely possible that a vast majority of the 500 million requests are for, say, the 30 most attractive games, while others are undersubscribed. The Athletic has asked FIFA for match-by-match numbers; the global soccer governing body hasn’t provided them.

So, it’s plausible that there are 50 million requests for Colombia-Portugal alone, because, well, if you can afford to invest $265 (the Category 3 price) in that game, why wouldn’t you apply — knowing that, even if you can’t attend, you could almost certainly resell your ticket for well over $1,000?

And while you’re at it, why wouldn’t you apply for all 43 games whose get-in price (cheapest ticket) on the secondary market right now is over $600, per TicketData.com?

America’s unregulated resale market — and FIFA’s choice to lean into it rather than restrict it — has undoubtedly inflated these overarching ticket request numbers. Scalpers are surely among the 500 million. (How numerous? We’ll never know.)

The more interesting numbers are the ones for games whose primary prices aren’t dwarfed by secondary prices. The games where a successful application doesn’t necessarily equal either a desirable experience or a guaranteed profit.

How many requests, for example, were there for Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia in Houston, or for Uzbekistan vs. a playoff winner in Atlanta?

Perhaps we’re cherry-picking the least appealing fixtures, but what about the two games that sit right at the group-stage median on the secondary market, Japan vs. a playoff winner and Belgium vs. Egypt?

What about that U.S. opener vs. Paraguay, for which a fan is currently reselling a Category 3 ticket for $1,259 before fees, not all that much higher than the $1,120 price FIFA set back in October (and never raised)?

Those numbers would be telling.

Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup host site, will be packed again when Portugal faces Colombia at the 2026 World Cup (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

In the end, it makes no difference whether there were 1 million, 10 million or 100 million requests for Portugal-Colombia tickets. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., will be full on June 27, as will MetLife Stadium for the final on July 19, as will any stadium that hosts Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and so on.

What matters is whether Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is full for its (underwhelming) group games; and whether the 30 least attractive matchups draw packed, passionate crowds; and whether FIFA has to lower ticket prices in a fourth sales phase this spring to attract them – thereby angering the fleeced fans who bought tickets early.

We’ll find out in June.

One big, round number isn’t a definitive final chapter in this ticketing saga. The games, and the atmospheres around them, will be.