Cooper Kupp felt love at first sight with his wife, Anna Marie Kupp (née Croskrey).

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and Anna got married in 2015 and have since welcomed three children together. During a June 2022 conversation with PEOPLE, the former Super Bowl MVP said his wife is the “absolute warrior” of their family.

“I go in very early in the season and my wife then is taking the brunt of the mornings,” Cooper told PEOPLE. “Every morning, she’s got the boys and it’s not like I’m just sleeping in, I’m at work, but she’s still got to take that stuff on.”

He continued, “The things she allows me to do to pursue being the best version of me as a football player could not be done without her.”

While Anna supports their life back home, she also is a regular at his NFL games, often sharing photos of them posing together on the field. After the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams (his former team!) in December 2025 and earned a spot in the playoffs, Anna wrote on Instagram that she will “never stop being proud of the man” that Cooper is.

The NFL star commented, “I love you Anna Marie. Thank you for being my rock. 😘.”

So who is Cooper Kupp’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Anna Kupp and her relationship with the NFL player.

She’s a former college athlete

Cooper Kupp and his wife Anna at Dodger Stadium on May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Cooper isn’t the only one with athletic talent in the family. In high school, Anna participated in basketball, volleyball, track and cross country, and in college, she competed as a heptathlete at both the University of Arkansas and Eastern Washington University, per her college bio.

Anna was also known for joining Cooper in the weight room in college and challenging him with workouts.

“I’d go and do a CrossFit workout with her and she would just run laps around me in these workouts,” Cooper told ESPN in February 2022. “I mean, it is unbelievable.”

In 2022, Anna participated in a women’s basketball league with fellow NFL wife Kelly Stafford — and Cooper helped operate the scoreboard. But according to both Stafford and Anna, his skills in that arena need some work.

“They failed on it multiple times. It was comical,” Stafford said of Cooper and her husband, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, during a subsequent episode of her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.

“Yes — and we let them know,” Anna added.

They’re high school sweethearts

Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

Cooper and Anna began dating in 2012 when they were seniors in high school (Cooper at Davis High School in Yakima, Wash., and Anna at nearby Richland High School). The two met at a high school track meet, when Anna presented Cooper with a medal from an event. According to Cooper, it was love at first sight.

“I knew that she was the one that I wanted to marry when we had first met back in high school,” Cooper told ESPN in February 2022. “I told my mom the day I met her, ‘I’m going to marry this girl.’ ”

Their relationship became long distance, though, when the two went off to separate colleges some 1,800 miles apart: Cooper to play football at Eastern Washington University and Anna to the University of Arkansas.

“By far the hardest goodbye I have ever said in my life. See you in a short 5 months,” Anna wrote on Instagram in January 2014.

But by the second half of 2014, Cooper and Anna had decided they could no longer live separately. The two got engaged in March 2014 and by the fall of that same year, Anna had transferred to Eastern Washington University.

She supported him financially through college

Cooper Kupp and Anna Kupp.

Anna worked full-time while she and Cooper attended Eastern Washington University together in order to allow Cooper to place all of his efforts into football and school. She was employed at a local restaurant, where she worked at the register and as a server.

“I supported us monetarily through college,” Anna told ESPN. “I was working full time so that he didn’t have to worry about that, so that he could focus.”

Cooper credits Anna’s sacrifices and hard work for helping him get to the professional level.

“Without a doubt, there’s no doubt in my mind, not only would I not be here where I am today without her or accomplishing the things that I would be doing,” Cooper added. “I really believe I may not be in this — I may not be in the NFL if it wasn’t for her and what she has inspired in me and pushed me to do.”

They’ve been married since 2015

Cooper Kupp with wife Anna Marie in 2025.

The pair tied the knot on June 20, 2015, at the end of their sophomore year of college. The nuptials were held at Oakshire Estate & Airfield in Yakima, with more than 400 guests present.

Football played a large part in the young couple’s wedding. After Cooper and Anna exchanged vows, she handed him his Eastern Washington football helmet — which he then wore while carrying his new bride down the aisle. And rather than a traditional garter toss, Cooper placed a garter around a football and then threw it over all of the reception tables to a group of awaiting men.

“A lot of people ask, ‘Why did you guys get married so young? Didn’t you feel you were missing out?’ ” Anna told ESPN. “And you’re telling them, ‘No, we actually think the opposite. We feel so lucky to have found someone that we love and cherish so much so early.’ ”

They have three sons together

Cooper Kupp, his wife Anna Marie and their kids in December 2025.

Anna and Cooper welcomed their first son, Cooper Jameson Kupp (whom they call “June” for Junior), on July 3, 2018.

“We pray that you would grow to experience God’s love for you, for strength and wisdom to be an example of this for you, and that you would live boldly to pass along this love to the world. Welcome to the world Cooper Jameson Kupp! You are our greatest little blessing Junebug,” Cooper wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of his firstborn.

June became a big brother on Jan. 17, 2021, when the couple’s second son, Cypress Stellar Kupp, was born. Anna and Cooper shared the news on each of their Instagram accounts, posting a photo of their and June’s hands over the new baby’s chest.

“We are filled beyond anything we could ever imagine. God is good,” they each wrote on Instagram, along with a Bible verse explaining the origin of Cypress’ name.

In June 2023, Anna gave birth to her and Cooper’s third son, Solas Reign Kupp.

“Born into his mother’s arms, we are so thankful for the blessing of this third little soul we get to raise up into a man of God!” the couple wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of the newborn.

She’s his biggest supporter

Cooper Kupp hugs his wife Anna as they celebrate a win at the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Anna has been a mainstay on the sidelines since Cooper’s college football days, cheering him on at games, watching film with him off the field and even leaving game-day cookies in his and his teammates’ lockers. When the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022, Anna and their sons were on the field as the confetti fell.

“Tears flowing, heart racing, kind of happiness. Champions of the world!” Anna wrote on Instagram following the win.

But it’s not just on the field that Anna is proud of her championship-winning husband — she also marvels in his ability to balance fatherhood and football.

“I was saying I’m proud of you in all the moments,” Anna shared with Cooper in an interview with ESPN. “I’m proud of you when you wake up at 2 in the morning to go rock our kid, proud of you when you wake up at 4 in the morning to go watch film, and I’m proud of you when you break NFL records.”

He credits his football success to her

Cooper Kupp with his wife Anna Marie in October 2025.

The former Super Bowl MVP constantly credits his wife Anna as being the reason for his success in both life and football. According to Cooper, she’s provided tangible support — such as cleaning up his diet and nutrition, helping him recover from injuries and caring for their two young sons — and emotional strength, as well.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Cooper told ESPN. “I just don’t think I can sit here and tell you just off the top of my head and have it do her the justice that she deserves for all this.”

Cooper’s best friend from high school, Austin Wagner, elaborated, saying, “Anna is his rock.”

“I don’t think there’s a Cooper without what Anna’s done for him,” he continued. “She’s a person that really expects a lot out of the people around her and has kind of a high threshold for excellence … Cooper works harder because of that.”