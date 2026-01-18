NFL Divisional Round picks: Consider Broncos, Bears and Texans this week
Lorenzo Reyes explains why he’s eyeing up underdogs for his NFL divisional round picks.
- The NFL Divisional Round playoffs continue on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
- The Buffalo Bills will face the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
- The San Francisco 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
- Sunday’s games feature the Texans at Patriots and the Rams at Bears.
The 2025 NFL season continues with Divisional Round, but where do fans tune in to watch NFL football on Saturday?
Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s NFL TV lineup:
2026 NFL schedule of playoff games today, Saturday, Jan. 17: AFC / NFC Divisional Round playoffs start time, channel, where to watch live, stream each NFL playoff game
NFL schedule of playoff games tonight for AFC / NFC Divisional round, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026
What channel is Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos NFL playoff game on TV tonight, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026? How to watch AFC Divisional Round football game today live
Click here for where to watch the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.
What channel is San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks game on TV tonight, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026? How to watch NFC Divisional Round NFL playoff football game today live
Click here for where to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.
2026 NFL schedule of playoff games tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 18: AFC / NFC Divisional Round playoffs start time, channel, where to watch live, stream each NFL playoff game
NFL schedule of playoff games tomorrow for AFC / NFC Divisional round, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026
2026 NFL playoff bracket: AFC / NFC Wild Card weekend of NFL football playoffs
2026 NFL playoff scores: AFC / NFC Wild Card weekend football game results
NFL playoff Wild Card game results, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026
NFL playoff Wild Card game results, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026
NFL playoff Wild Card game results, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026
2026 NFL Draft order: What NFL team has the No. 1 pick? What is the current NFL Draft order?
The first 24 picks of the upcoming draft are locked in while the remaining order will be determined by the outcome of this year’s playoffs. Here is a look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order :
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders
- New Orleans Saints
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars
- Buffalo Bills (Playoffs −TBD)
- Chicago Bears (Playoffs −TBD)
- Denver Broncos (Playoffs −TBD)
- Houston Texans (Playoffs −TBD)
- Los Angeles Rams (Playoffs −TBD)
- New England Patriots (Playoffs −TBD)
- San Francisco 49ers (Playoffs −TBD)
- Seattle Seahawks (Playoffs −TBD)
NFL’s head coach openings ranked
A ranking of the NFL’s seven head coaching vacancies.
