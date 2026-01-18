play

  • The NFL Divisional Round playoffs continue on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
  • The Buffalo Bills will face the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
  • The San Francisco 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
  • Sunday’s games feature the Texans at Patriots and the Rams at Bears.

The 2025 NFL season continues with Divisional Round, but where do fans tune in to watch NFL football on Saturday?

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s NFL TV lineup:

2026 NFL Draft order: What NFL team has the No. 1 pick? What is the current NFL Draft order?

The first 24 picks of the upcoming draft are locked in while the remaining order will be determined by the outcome of this year’s playoffs. Here is a look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order :

  1. Las Vegas Raiders
  2. New York Jets
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Tennessee Titans
  5. New York Giants
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Kansas City Chiefs
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  16. New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Philadelphia Eagles
  24. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. Buffalo Bills (Playoffs −TBD)
  26. Chicago Bears (Playoffs −TBD)
  27. Denver Broncos (Playoffs −TBD)
  28. Houston Texans (Playoffs −TBD)
  29. Los Angeles Rams (Playoffs −TBD)
  30. New England Patriots (Playoffs −TBD)
  31. San Francisco 49ers (Playoffs −TBD)
  32. Seattle Seahawks (Playoffs −TBD)

