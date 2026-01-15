First wave of tickets for 2026 Houston Rodeo go on sale TODAY!

Online waiting rooms open ahead of ticket sales
HOUSTON – Are you ready to get your rodeo on?
The first wave of tickets for the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale Thursday.
Last Wednesday, we learned who will be performing in this year’s lineup.
Among those performing are Kelly Clarkson, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum, Tim McGraw, and much more.
Ticket sales on Thursday will come in two waves. The first wave opens at 10 a.m. and covers the March 2-11 performances.
The second wave will open at 2 p.m. and covers performances from March 12-21.
Here is more information on the ticket sales:
The Online Waiting Rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for Wave 1 and 1:30 p.m. for Wave 2.
Customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A spot in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.
Ticket prices start at $30, plus a $5 convenience fee.
All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery.
To access your purchased tickets, download the RODEOHOUSTON app, powered by AXS and login with the email used to purchase tickets.
