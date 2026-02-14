Five Leicester City players who could impress new manager in FA Cup v Southampton

Leicester City plan to refresh their XI for the FA Cup fourth-round trip to Southampton, with interim boss Andy King signalling changes and urging hopefuls to impress any incoming manager.
According to LeicesterMercury.co.uk, five players could benefit from rotation at St Mary’s this weekend.
With Ricardo Pereira starting twice in four days, Bade Aluko could return. Sent off at St Mary’s about four months ago in a 3-0 loss, he has since impressed and is viewed mainly as a right-back.
Victor Kristiansen has trained fully for a couple of weeks and was unused in the past two games, so he may feature. Luke Thomas’s form offers an opening, and shutting down crosses, flagged by King after the midweek collapse against Southampton, will be crucial.
Louis Page now competes with Harry Winks plus January arrivals Joe Aribo and Divine Mukasa, but the 17-year-old could still get minutes. With Mukasa cup-tied after round three for Manchester City, Page would likely play as the advanced midfielder.
Dujuan Richards is the only January signing yet to start. If Abdul Fatawu is rested as in round three, the Jamaican could begin on the right to push his case for Championship cameos.
Jeremy Monga has played 13 minutes under King but is fit to travel and could be promoted. He needs more goals and assists, having gone 18 appearances without a contribution since setting up Ricardo Pereira in late August.