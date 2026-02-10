SCOUTING THE ILLINI
The Badgers and Illini have competed in one of the Big Ten’s streakiest matchups over the last 15 seasons. UW snapped a nine game losing streak to Illinois last season with a 95-74 victory. John Tonje poured in 31 points in the affair, while John Blackwell scored 10 of his 16 points in the second-half. Prior to 2019-20, Wisconsin had won 15 straight games over Illinois, dating back to 2010-11.
The Illini (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten) come into Tuesday’s contest as the No. 8 team in the country after falling to No. 10 Michigan State, 85-82, in overtime on Saturday. Illinois ranks fourth in the NET, boasting a 6-4 record against Quadrant I opponents. Five players average double-digit scoring, led by true freshman Keaton Wagler’s 17.8 points per game.
